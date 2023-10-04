X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Phillies' Nick Castellanos Explains Ring Finger Celebration from Game 1 vs. Marlins

    Erin WalshOctober 4, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 03: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies gestures after hitting a double during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins in Game One of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    For Philadelphia Phillies star Nick Castellanos, "Red October" is all about getting that championship ring.

    In Philadelphia's 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card at Citizens Bank Park, Castellanos broke out the ring finger celebration after hitting a double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Nick Castellanos did this to his bench after hitting a double 😂<br><br>Had to let 'em know he's ready for a ring 💍 <a href="https://t.co/NmfHdwQU0p">pic.twitter.com/NmfHdwQU0p</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Nick Castellanos' celebration 😂 <a href="https://t.co/EGywkvAwbL">pic.twitter.com/EGywkvAwbL</a>

    After the game, Castellanos was asked about the decision to break out the celebration so early into the matchup.

    "It's just something that came out. Honestly, like, I didn't think about it, but that's why we're here. That's what this game's about, right? This journey is to get that ring."

    MLB @MLB

    Nick Castellanos explains the "ring finger" celebration! 💍 <a href="https://t.co/xVvN2vq0Gy">pic.twitter.com/xVvN2vq0Gy</a>

    Castellanos was 2-for-4 at the plate in Tuesday's win and he drove in Bryce Harper in the bottom of the eighth to put the game just out of reach for the Marlins heading into the top of the ninth.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Nick Castellanos drives in Bryce Harper from first base and it's 4-1 Phillies! 💨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a>)<a href="https://t.co/IXaEYHz7Ln">pic.twitter.com/IXaEYHz7Ln</a>

    The Phillies are now one step closer to the World Series and they could clinch a berth in the National League Division Series with another win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

    Phillies' Nick Castellanos Explains Ring Finger Celebration from Game 1 vs. Marlins
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon