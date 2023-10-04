Phillies' Nick Castellanos Explains Ring Finger Celebration from Game 1 vs. Marlins

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

For Philadelphia Phillies star Nick Castellanos, "Red October" is all about getting that championship ring.

In Philadelphia's 4-1 win over the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card at Citizens Bank Park, Castellanos broke out the ring finger celebration after hitting a double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

After the game, Castellanos was asked about the decision to break out the celebration so early into the matchup.

"It's just something that came out. Honestly, like, I didn't think about it, but that's why we're here. That's what this game's about, right? This journey is to get that ring."

Castellanos was 2-for-4 at the plate in Tuesday's win and he drove in Bryce Harper in the bottom of the eighth to put the game just out of reach for the Marlins heading into the top of the ninth.