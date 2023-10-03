Donovan Mitchell Says He Won't Sign Cavs Contract This Season; Could Agree Next Year

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell confirmed Tuesday that he will not be signing an extension with the franchise during the 2023-24 season.

However, he urged fans to remember that he can sign an extension over the summer.

"I want it to be known that I still have the opportunity to sign an extension next summer," Mitchell said, per Tony Pesta of Fear The Sword. "I don't think a lot of people understand that aspect."

Mitchell is under contract with the Cavaliers through the 2024-25 season and has a player option for 2025-26 worth $37 million. If the two sides can't come to an agreement, some decisions will have to be made about the veteran's future in Cleveland.

For now, Mitchell says he's focused on the 2023-24 campaign and building off what the team accomplished last season.

"Just for me, going off what we did last year, that's my primary focus, is [the upcoming season]," Mitchell told reporters. "Just trying to go out there and trying to be the best team it can be and bring a championship to the city and go from there."

Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers ahead of the 2022-23 campaign after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz. He went on to put together the best season of his career, averaging 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 68 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from deep.

With the addition of Mitchell, the Cavs finished fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record and reached the playoffs for the first time since the final season of the LeBron James era in 2017-18.

While the Cavaliers enter the 2023-24 campaign with championship aspirations, they could run into some major issues in their title pursuit thanks to the new-look Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Bucks acquired Damian Lillard in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, pairing him with Giannis Antetokounmpo in pursuit of a title. The Celtics also acquired Jrue Holiday from the Blazers and Kristaps Porziņģis in a trade with the Washington Wizards, adding to an already impressive lineup with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.