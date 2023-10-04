3 Lightning Goaltending Trade Targets amid NHL Rumors, Andrei Vasilevskiy Injury

David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the 2023-24 season without star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy due to injury, and now the franchise faces questions about how they will replace him.

Vasilevskiy underwent surgery to repair a lumbar disc herniation in his back and is expected to miss the first two months of the regular season.

That leaves Tampa Bay with Jonas Johansson, Matt Tomkins and Hugo Alnefelt in the crease, which is not ideal for a team with championship aspirations. The trio has combined for just 36 career NHL games, with Johansson having appeared in 35 games across four seasons and Alnefelt having appeared in one game for the Lightning during the 2021-22 campaign.

The Lightning can't afford to have a mediocre goaltending tandem to begin the year as the Atlantic Division playoff race is expected to be closer than it has been in the last few seasons.

That said, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun noted on Sept. 28 that "everything is on the table" for the Lightning in terms of their goaltending situation. So, let's take a look at a few potential trade candidates with the regular season right around the corner.

Daniel Vladar, Calgary Flames

Flames goaltender Daniel Vladar has 55 games of NHL experience under his belt and he is considered one of the top up and coming goaltenders in the NHL after two seasons in Calgary.

However, Vladar's name has circulated in trade rumors this offseason as the Flames also have Jacob Markstrom and Dustin Wolf available in the blue paint. Those rumors have led to speculation about whether or not Vladar could be an option for the Lightning.

At first glance, Vladar would be a solid option for the Bolts. During the 2022-23 season, he posted a 14-6-5 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 27 games (23 starts). His save percentage wasn't great, but there's plenty of room for growth with the 26-year-old.

While Vladar should most definitely be an option for the Lightning, there are some issues the organization would have to tackle in any move for the netminder.

Tampa Bay has minimal cap space and while it will get relief by putting Vasilevskiy and his $9.5 million average annual value on injured reserve, it likely wouldn't have room to accommodate Vladar's $2.2 million cap hit once the veteran returns to the lineup.

The Lightning could try to trade one of Johansson, Tomkins or Alnefelt, but that alone wouldn't clear enough cap space for the team to pursue a trade for Vladar and they would likely have to part ways with additional assets.

So while Vladar seems to be an option, it's important to keep in mind that the Bolts have a few hoops to jump through if they hope to bring him from Calgary to Tampa Bay.

Cayden Primeau, Montreal Canadiens

Much like Vladar, Cayden Primeau's status with the Montreal Canadiens remains up in the air as the franchise already has Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault on the roster.

Additionally, the Canadiens could end up losing Primeau for nothing if they opt not to carry three goaltenders on their roster in 2023-24, making him a prime trade candidate for a team like the Lightning.

Primeau has limited NHL experience, having appeared in 24 games across four seasons, and while he hasn't performed the best in his short stints in Montreal—3-12-2 record with a 4.11 goals-against average and .871 save percentage—he's just 24 years old and has plenty of upside.

Additionally, Primeau isn't nearly as expensive as Vladar. He boasts an $890,000 cap hit, which is something Tampa Bay could make work.

Primeau likely wouldn't serve as the Lighting's starting goaltender if acquired, but he could be a solid backup to Johansson.

Louis Domingue, New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have a plethora of goaltenders available with Igor Shesterkin, Jonathan Quick and Louis Domingue, whom the Lightning are all too familiar with, on the roster.

Domingue spent a season and a half with the Bolts from 2017-19 and it's worth wondering whether Tampa Bay would be interested in bringing him back.

Quick is in line to be Shesterkin's backup, which means Domingue could be available, either via trade or on the waiver market ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Domingue was solid in his stint in Tampa Bay, appearing in 38 games for the Lightning as a backup to Vasilevskiy, posting a 28-8-1 record with a 2.88 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

Since his days in Tampa, Domingue has suited up for the New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and most recently the Pittsburgh Penguins, with whom he spent the 2021-22 campaign.

Domingue spent the 2022-23 campaign in the AHL, but he has been respectable at the NHL level boasting a .905 save percentage in 142 career NHL games.

Additionally, Domingue only has a $775,000 cap hit, which would be easier for the Lightning to fit under the salary cap.