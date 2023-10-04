Fantasy Basketball 2023: Position Rankings, Team Names for Upcoming NBA Season

3 of 6

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Top 5

1. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics



2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers



3. Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets



4. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat



5. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Sleeper: Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

Sharpe may not qualify as a small forward for everyone—he does at Yahoo and CBS but not ESPN, per FantasyPros—but no matter where he slots up, he could be one of this season's best breakout performers.

The rebuilding, Damian Lillard-less Blazers should have all kinds of minutes, touches and shots available to their young players, and Sharpe will almost certainly see a ton of them.

