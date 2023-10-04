NBA

    Fantasy Basketball 2023: Position Rankings, Team Names for Upcoming NBA Season

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVOctober 4, 2023

      DENVER, CO - MAY 1: Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns look on during Round 2 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on May 1, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
      Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

      NBA media day is behind us, and training camps are off and running.

      Fantasy basketball is back.

      You still have (a little) time to finalize your draft preparations, but the clock is ticking.

      So, let's get going by plotting our top fives and spotlighting a sleeper at each position and finally laying out 10 team names worth considering.

    Point Guard

      DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during 2023 NBA Media Day on September 29, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
      Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

      Top 5

      1. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

      2. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

      3. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

      4. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

      5. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

      Sleeper: Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards

      Formally Ja Morant's backup in Memphis, Jones is now running the show in Washington and has a chance to take his stat sheet to the next level.

      You know he'll always keep his assists up (career 3.9 per game) and his turnovers down (0.7), but he also has a chance to make big strides as a scorer and outside shooter.

      Last season, Jones averaged 16.4 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 22 starts.

    Shooting Guard

      NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 12: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
      Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

      Top 5

      1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

      2. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

      3. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

      4. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

      5. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

      Sleeper: Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors

      Trent has posted similar numbers over the past two seasons, which might convince some that he has plateaued. It feels too early to make that call. He hasn't even turned 25 yet and has only really been a rotation regular for the past three seasons.

      So, he could benefit from having extra opportunities in this offense. Fred VanVleet, who signed in Houston this summer, was Toronto's second-leading scorer and its minutes leader last season. It's hard to imagine Dennis Schröder taking all of the leftover floor time and touches, so Trent should be more heavily involved.

    Fantasy Basketball 2023: Position Rankings, Team Names for Upcoming NBA Season
    Small Forward

      BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 2: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on October 2, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
      Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

      Top 5

      1. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

      2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

      3. Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

      4. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

      5. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

      Sleeper: Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

      Sharpe may not qualify as a small forward for everyone—he does at Yahoo and CBS but not ESPN, per FantasyPros—but no matter where he slots up, he could be one of this season's best breakout performers.

      The rebuilding, Damian Lillard-less Blazers should have all kinds of minutes, touches and shots available to their young players, and Sharpe will almost certainly see a ton of them.

      Portland let him loose late last season, and the results were—statistically speaking—wholly ridiculous. He scored 20-plus points in eight of his final 10 outings, averaging 23.7 points on 46 percent shooting, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists over that stretch.

    Power Forward

      MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks pose for portraits during media day on October 02, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
      Stacy Revere/Getty Images

      Top 5

      1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

      2. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

      3. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

      4. Julius Randle, New York Knicks

      5. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

      Sleeper: Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

      Last summer's No. 3 pick, Smith seemed over his head for much of his rookie season. Even with an encouraging finish, he wound up with a woeful 40.8 field-goal percentage, a brutal connection rate for a 6'10" power forward.

      Once the light bulb finally clicked, though, he hinted at how productive he could be. In his final 17 games, he averaged 16.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks.

    Center

      DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets displays the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award as the star holds his daughter, Ognjena, after the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 94-89 NBA Finals clinching win over the Miami Heat at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, June 12, 2023.
      AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

      Top 5

      1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

      4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

      10. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

      15. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

      18. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

      Sleeper: Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

      Duren was basically a double-double machine last season—as a rookie teenager who played fewer than 25 minutes per night.

      In 67 games (31 starts), he had 29 games with double-digit points, 28 games with double-digit rebounds and 19 games when he hit both marks.

      If he ups his defensive output (he only averaged 0.9 blocks), he has a potential path to becoming a top-10 center.

      Assuming the Pistons find roughly 30 minutes per night for him—Detroit has other young bigs, but Duren has the highest ceiling—he should average a double-double with a strong field-goal percentage (64.8 last season) and hopefully improved defensive marks.

    Team Names

      CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets poses for a portrait during team content day on September 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
      Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

      LaMelo Ball Don't Lie

      The Zion King

      Who What When Where Kawhi

      Bron to be Wild

      Full Metal Jokić

      Stairway to Kevin

      I Can't Believe It's Not Butler

      Jamal About That Bass

      Take a Brow

      Boogie Towns Productions

