John Gordon Dies at Age 83; Designed Packers' Iconic 'G' Logo

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

John Gordon, who was credited with designing the Green Bay Packers' iconic logo, died Saturday at the age of 83, according to Mallory Allen of Fox 11 News.

Per Allen, Gordon was attending St. Norbert College and working as an assistant equipment manager for the Packers in 1961. That's when he was tasked with helping to come up with a new logo for the franchise.

Gordon recounted the story in a 2013 video produced by his alma mater. He explained how legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi wanted the logo to be the letter G "on a football shape."

Packers team historian Cliff Christl said there have been multiple origin stories for the team's longstanding logo, but Gordon's version "is much more plausible" because the final product displayed the skill of a dedicated artist.

Christl also provided a more detailed history of the Packers' branding in 2015. The team debuted the G logo on its helmet for an intra-squad game in August 1961, and it has only undergone minor modifications—most notably morphing into an oval shape—in the decades since.