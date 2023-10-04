B/R Experts' October Bold Predictions for College Football

2 of 4

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the final season of the four-team playoff system, it's pretty fitting for some chaos to be had. Since 2014, the playoff has featured four seemingly well-deserved teams.

Sure, there's been a bit of drama, such as TCU and Baylor being left out in 2014 thanks to the Big 12's silly "co-champions" moniker. There were also folks who thought Ohio State should have made it in 2017.

However, this season's playoff picture is already looking incredibly chaotic, and we could have multiple Power Five champions with more than one loss.

The Pac-12 has four undefeated teams (USC, Washington, Oregon, and Washington State), yet one-loss Utah and Oregon State could win the league. The depth of the conference could mean the front-runners have multiple losses.

Florida State is the ACC favorite but still has to play Duke and Miami. The Seminoles can afford to lose one game, but a slip-up in the ACC Championship Game knocks them out. A two-loss ACC champion likely won't make it in, even with an upset win over FSU.

Georgia doesn't look nearly as dominant as it has recently and could enter the SEC Championship Game with one loss. If an SEC West champion with two losses upsets the Dawgs, the conference could miss out on the playoff for the first time ever.

The Big Ten might be in trouble if the East includes an Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State team with two losses going into Indianapolis. The Big 12—led by Texas—looks the safest conference for now, but Oklahoma might change that against the Longhorns in Week 6.