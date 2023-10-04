Power Tankings: 7 Teams That Will Be in Play for the No. 1 Overall Pick

7 of 7

Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

It has been a really tough few years for San Jose Sharks fans, with four consecutive non-playoff seasons, the longest such run in the history of the franchise. That even dates back to the early expansion years. In fact, prior to the start of the 2019-20 season when this run of futility started, the Sharks had only missed the playoffs five times in the first 27 years of their existence.

This is not a franchise that is used to losing.

Unfortunately for the Sharks and their fans, the losing is almost certainly going to continue for at least a few more years as general manager Mike Grier looks to completely rebuild the roster.

This was also already one of the worst teams in the league a year ago, but it at least had the brilliance of Erik Karlsson to help lift it. But even he is no longer there following an offseason trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That leaves the Sharks with one of the weakest blue lines in the NHL and with no strong goaltending option to help back them up and bail them out. Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl might be the bright spots offensively, while Anthony Duclair was a strong offseason pickup on the cheap, but not much will give the Sharks much of a chance in a rapidly improving Pacific Division.

If they do not finish with the worst record in the NHL and the best odds at the top pick, it would be a pretty surprising development.