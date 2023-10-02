Suns' Kevin Durant Says He's Committed to Play for Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is looking forward to playing for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When asked about the likelihood of him suiting up for the tournament, Durant did not leave his status up for debate, declaring, "I will play in the Olympics next year."

Durant won gold with the U.S. at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympics and also at the 2010 FIBA World Cup. He is also the leading men's scorer for Team USA in Olympic history.

Durant was not on the U.S. roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He was not the only major star absent from the team and it showed, with the U.S. finishing shy of a medal in fourth place.

Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James are other stars who have shown significant interest in suiting up for the U.S. in Paris, and with Durant in the fold as well, the Americans figure to look like a truly formidable force once again.

The U.S. is currently ranked No. 1 in the world by FIBA, with Spain and 2023 World Cup champions Germany ranking No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.