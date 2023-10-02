Lakers' LeBron James Confirms He Wants to Play for Team USA at 2024 Olympics

Lakers' LeBron James Confirms He Wants to Play for Team USA at 2024 OlympicsOctober 2, 2023
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is gearing up to chase another NBA championship, but he also has his eyes set on competing for another gold medal.
During the Lakers' media day on Monday, James confirmed to reporters that he's interested in playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
