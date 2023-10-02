Seahawks vs. Giants Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

2 of 3

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Good luck trying to figure out the Giants passing attack.

Waller should be the primary target for DFS players out of the team's collection of pass catchers, but after that, it gets difficult to decipher.

Isaiah Hodgins is the only Giants wide receiver with a touchdown catch this season. Barkley is the only other New York player with a scoring reception.

Hodgins is also averaging 12.8 yards per catch on five receptions. He has been targeted on nine occasions.

Hodgins possesses a higher salary than Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell, both of whom have more receptions than him on the season, but he played the second-most snaps of any New York wide receiver in Week 3.

Hodgins was on the field for 66 percent of the offensive snaps in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers, while Campbell, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt all played less than 45 percent of the snaps.