Seahawks vs. Giants Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be the team to trust in DraftKings daily fantasy football contests for Monday night's clash with the New York Giants.
Kenneth Walker, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett should make up for an abundance of Seattle's offensive production.
But that means the trio of Seahawks will also be heavily rostered in some contests, so there is a need to differentiate one or two of your lineup spots.
New York's passing game can be difficult to figure out after Darren Waller, but if you can find the right wide receiver to have a big night alongside Daniel Jones, you could come away with a profitable lineup.
Use Kenneth Walker
Walker is the only running back who can be trusted in Monday night's matchup.
Seattle's primary ball carrier has 204 rushing yards and four touchdowns off 47 carries so far this season.
Walker's workload has not been significantly cut into by Zach Charbonnet, and there is not much of a concern that the rookie could vulture a touchdown away from him.
New York's defense opened the season with three consecutive 100-yard concessions on the ground. James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals put up the most rushing yards on the Giants in Week 2.
Walker carries the most expensive DraftKings salary of players expected to play on Monday. Saquon Barkley has a bigger salary, but is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.
Walker will probably the captain in a large amount of DFS lineups, so it will be up to the players with lesser value to create separation on contest leaderboards.
Take a Risk on Isaiah Hodgins
Good luck trying to figure out the Giants passing attack.
Waller should be the primary target for DFS players out of the team's collection of pass catchers, but after that, it gets difficult to decipher.
Isaiah Hodgins is the only Giants wide receiver with a touchdown catch this season. Barkley is the only other New York player with a scoring reception.
Hodgins is also averaging 12.8 yards per catch on five receptions. He has been targeted on nine occasions.
Hodgins possesses a higher salary than Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell, both of whom have more receptions than him on the season, but he played the second-most snaps of any New York wide receiver in Week 3.
Hodgins was on the field for 66 percent of the offensive snaps in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers, while Campbell, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt all played less than 45 percent of the snaps.
The snap count advantage from Week 3 is promising, and Hodgins could be targeted more against a Seattle passing defense that let up over 300 passing yards in each game in 2023.
Look at Seattle's Rookies for Value
Charbonnet and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the best value plays from the Seattle roster.
Smith-Njigba was on the field for 44 percent of Seattle's snaps in Week 3, while Charbonnet's playing time sat at 43 percent.
Charbonnet made the bigger impact in the matchup with the Panthers, as he ran for 46 yards on nine carries.
The rookie running back may be considered the better value play than his fellow rookie because of New York's trouble containing the ground game.
However, a stronger case could be made in favor of Smith-Njigba because of how much focus the Giants secondary could put on DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
The Ohio State product can be trusted by Geno Smith in short routes of the slot to take advantage of more space in a favorable matchup.
Smith-Njigba could also be let loose in the deep passing game if the top defensive backs track Metcalf and Lockett on every play.
Neither Seattle rookie will be the star of the game, but they could make a handful of contributions that elevate any DFS roster in need of some extra points behind Walker and others.
