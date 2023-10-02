Refs Called Out by NFL Fans After Penalty on Jets' Sauce Gardner Negates Mahomes INT

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Zach Wilson's fumble with fewer than eight minutes left while facing a three-point deficit was an unfortunate development for the New York Jets, but it seemed inevitable they would get the ball back during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But they didn't, thanks in part to some questionable officiating.

Kansas City used up the final seven minutes and 24 seconds of its 23-20 win with a 15-play drive that continued when Patrick Mahomes used his legs to pick up a 3rd-and-23 on a play that appeared to include an offensive holding that wasn't called. And then the drive continued when his interception was wiped out by a borderline defensive holding call on Sauce Gardner.

Just for good measure, Mahomes used his legs to pick up one more third down before the Chiefs kneeled out the win.

Social media had plenty of reaction to the penalties:

Jets fans will surely be thinking about the flags in a narrow loss, but they can at least take solace knowing Zach Wilson played well in defeat. He went 28-of-39 for 245 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, which was better than Mahomes' final line of 18-of-30 for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.