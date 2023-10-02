Refs Called Out by NFL Fans After Penalty on Jets' Sauce Gardner Negates Mahomes INT

Refs Called Out by NFL Fans After Penalty on Jets' Sauce Gardner Negates Mahomes INTOctober 2, 2023
Zach Wilson's fumble with fewer than eight minutes left while facing a three-point deficit was an unfortunate development for the New York Jets, but it seemed inevitable they would get the ball back during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
But they didn't, thanks in part to some questionable officiating.
Kansas City used up the final seven minutes and 24 seconds of its 23-20 win with a 15-play drive that continued when Patrick Mahomes used his legs to pick up a 3rd-and-23 on a play that appeared to include an offensive holding that wasn't called. And then the drive continued when his interception was wiped out by a borderline defensive holding call on Sauce Gardner.
Just for good measure, Mahomes used his legs to pick up one more third down before the Chiefs kneeled out the win.
Social media had plenty of reaction to the penalties:
J. Gray @JGrayJets
I'm sick… refs just completely ruined the end of the game….<br><br>The Jets are being held constantly and they call a ghost hold on Sauce????? And it's an interception… just affected the entire outcome of the game… 0 accountability <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLOfficiating?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLOfficiating</a>
Nick Faria @Nick_Faria1720
Mahomes quite literally threw up a prayer and the ref waited until the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> picked it off to throw the flag. <br><br>It's Brady levels of protection. <a href="https://t.co/LA791XkGXX">https://t.co/LA791XkGXX</a>
The Jet Press @TheJetPress
Robert Saleh knows it. Everyone on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> sideline knows it. The refs decided this game.<br><br>Referee saw the INT and threw the flag after it happened. Decided the game.<br><br>NFL should be embarrassed. This was disgusting.
Jets fans will surely be thinking about the flags in a narrow loss, but they can at least take solace knowing Zach Wilson played well in defeat. He went 28-of-39 for 245 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, which was better than Mahomes' final line of 18-of-30 for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Still, New York fell to 1-3 and remains a long shot to make a legitimate playoff run with Aaron Rodgers sidelined with a torn Achilles.