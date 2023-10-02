Christian Cage and the Real Winners and Losers from AEW WrestleDream 2023 Match Card

3 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

No matter where he performed, it was apparent that Swerve Strickland was a star long before WrestleDream. He just needed someone to believe in him enough to book that one signature victory that announced it to the wrestling world.

Strickland got that win Sunday, defeating "Hangman" Adam Page in a phenomenal match.

The contest had some of the best build entering the show and based on the crowd heat, could have been in the main event slot. Instead, the showdown took to the ring midway through the card and Strickland, along with Page, essentially dared the rest of the card to top it.

In the biggest win of his wrestling career to this point, the face of the Mogul Embassy shined as bright as any other competitor on the card, basking in the support of his hometown crowd in Seattle and proving he belonged in that spot.

Over the years, AEW has attempted to make stars out of its core of young talent, with varying results. On this night, it succeeded in presenting Strickland as a huge deal; someone who will be instrumental in helping to guide the company in whatever direction it sees fit in the foreseeable future.

A renewed push and monumental victory over a former world champion has him in a position some worried he would never be allowed to achieve. Now, it will be up to him to make the most of every opportunity presented to him.