Browns' Myles Garrett Says He'll Be Ready for 49ers Game in Week 6 Amid Foot Injury

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett expects to be ready for the team's Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Garrett left in a walking boot following the Browns' 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, but that he said he would be ready to go after the team's Week 5 bye.

Cleveland is 2-2 to start the season, and while the Week 5 bye is normally looked at as disappointing, being able to give Garrett the proper time to recover is something the Browns are surely happy with.

Garrett has been a force through four games in 2023, registering 5.5 sacks and 10 total tackles. He left Sunday's game after landing on his leg during a sack attempt and went to the medical tent, but would return later on for a third down play.

Still, Garrett leaving in a boot shows that the injury is at least somewhat significant. Having Garrett miss any time would be devastating to a Browns team that lost ground in a competitive AFC North division. Sunday's loss put them a game behind the Ravens, who now lead the division at 3-1, and into a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who handed the team its other loss on the season in Week 2.

While it is admittedly early to be looking at those numbers, this division could be one that does come down to a game or two and avenging those losses will be crucial for a Browns team that is hoping to take a step forward.