MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Updated Standings, Wild Card After Astros Clinch AL West

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The reigning champs stay atop the AL West.

In one of the most hotly contested divisional races in recent memory, the Houston Astros clinched the AL West crown for the third consecutive season following a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon.

Houston managed to clinch a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the American League after winning the tiebreaker over the Texas Rangers.

It wasn't a vintage Astros campaign where they wreaked havoc on anyone they faced, but they were clutch when they needed it most as the Rangers and Seattle Mariners each held sole possession of first in the division at some point this season.

They even trailed the Rangers going into Sunday, the final day of the regular season.

But now, they get to sit back and relax to watch the first round of postseason ball.

Here is a look at this year's playoff matchups and the full MLB standings.

MLB Playoff Matchups

American League

No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles (101-61), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Houston Astros (90-72), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins (87-74) vs. No. 6 Seed Toronto Blue Jays (89-73)

No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) vs. No. 5 seed Texas Rangers (90-72)

National League

No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves (104-57), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) vs. No. 6 seed Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)

No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) vs. No. 5 seed Miami Marlins (84-77)

Full Standings

AL East

1. Baltimore Orioles**: 101-61

2. Tampa Bay Rays*: 99-63;

3. Toronto Blue Jays: 89-73

4. New York Yankees: 82-80

5. Boston Red Sox: 78-84

AL Central

1. Minnesota Twins**: 87-75

2. Detroit Tigers: 78-84

3. Cleveland Guardians: 76-86

4. Chicago White Sox: 61-101

5. Kansas City Royals: 56-106

AL West

1. Houston Astros: 90-72

2. Texas Rangers: 90-72

3. Seattle Mariners: 88-74

4. Los Angeles Angels: 73-89

5. Oakland Athletics: 50-112

AL Wild Card

1. Tampa Bay Rays*

2. Texas Rangers*

3. Toronto Blue Jays*

NL East

1. Atlanta Braves**: 104-58

2. Philadelphia Phillies: 90-72

3. Miami Marlins: 84-77

4. New York Mets: 74-87

5. Washington Nationals: 71-91

NL Central

1. Milwaukee Brewers*: 92-70

2. Chicago Cubs: 83-79

3. Cincinnati Reds: 82-80

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: 76-86

5. St. Louis Cardinals: 71-91

NL West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers**: 100-62

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: 84-78

3. San Diego Padres: 82-80

4. San Francisco Giants: 79-83

5. Colorado Rockies: 59-103

NL Wild Card

1. Philadelphia Phillies*

2. Miami Marlins*

3. Arizona Diamondbacks*

*Indicates playoff berth clinched

**Indicates division clinched

Full Standings at MLB.com

The Astros will be keeping a close eye on the wild card series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins, as they'll be set to take on the winner of the series to kick off their postseason title defense.

Of all the teams remaining in the American League, Houston is clearly the most experienced team in the playoff pool with a number of clutch postseason performers all over its roster, including pitcher Justin Verlander, who they reacquired ahead of the trade deadline from the New York Mets.