TMZ: Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian Had $2M Bidding War over George Condo Painting

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Now officially retired from the NFL, New England Patriots legend Tom Brady found a new way to embrace some competition over the weekend.

According to TMZ Sports, Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were locked in a bidding war for a George Condo painting at a charity event in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday night. The bidding reached $2 million before organizers decided both can receive a painting.

Brady also also contributed to the auction by volunteering some prizes. Page Six's Ian Mohr reported the seven-time Super Bowl champion put a future dinner date along with a game-used jersey from when he threw his 700th career touchdown pass on the table. Together, they netted $1.2 million for Reform Alliance.

Mohr added that the jersey hadn't been washed, which depending on your view may add to or subtract from the value of the article of clothing.