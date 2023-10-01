TMZ: Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian Had $2M Bidding War over George Condo Painting

TMZ: Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian Had $2M Bidding War over George Condo PaintingOctober 1, 2023
Now officially retired from the NFL, New England Patriots legend Tom Brady found a new way to embrace some competition over the weekend.
According to TMZ Sports, Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were locked in a bidding war for a George Condo painting at a charity event in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday night. The bidding reached $2 million before organizers decided both can receive a painting.
Brady also also contributed to the auction by volunteering some prizes. Page Six's Ian Mohr reported the seven-time Super Bowl champion put a future dinner date along with a game-used jersey from when he threw his 700th career touchdown pass on the table. Together, they netted $1.2 million for Reform Alliance.
Mohr added that the jersey hadn't been washed, which depending on your view may add to or subtract from the value of the article of clothing.
Considering Brady's drive helped fuel his success on the gridiron, it's a little surprising he was willing to effectively settle for a tie with Kardashian. But we all make sacrifices for a good cause.