Rory McIlroy, Team Europe Defeat Brooks Koepka, Team USA to Win 2023 Ryder Cup

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In 2021, Team USA blew Team Europe out of the water in one of the largest victories in Ryder Cup history.

Two years later, Europe has its revenge.

Rickie Fowler conceded the 16th hole to Tommy Fleetwood during Sunday's head-to-head matches, clinching at least a tie in their match and giving Team Europe a guaranteed 14.5 points and the 2023 Ryder Cup championship.

The win narrows The USA's all-time lead to 27-15-2. There has not been a repeat winner of a Ryder Cup since Europe won three straight from 2010 to 2014. However, Europe has won its last seven on European soil.

Europe began the day strong, with Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm tying and Viktor Hovland dominating Collin Morikawa 4&3. When Rory McIlroy picked up a 3&1 victory over Sam Burns and Tyrrell Hatton followed up with a 3&2 triumph over Brian Harman, it looked as if Europe would breeze to an easy win.

The Americans had other ideas.

Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele kickstarted the comeback with 3&2 victories over Ludvig Aberg and Shane Lowry, respectively. With Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth ahead on scorecards and Fowler and Wyndham Clark narrowly trailing, the impossible suddenly looked possible.

Instead, Fowler dropped the critical 16th hole to Fleetwood and handed Europe the Ryder Cup.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.