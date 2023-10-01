Colorado's Deion Sanders Says Coaching Against USC's Lincoln Riley Was 'Fun for Me'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado may have fallen to USC 48-41 on Saturday, but head coach Deion Sanders had a lot of fun coaching his Buffaloes against Lincoln Riley's Trojans, headlined by Heisman Trophy frontrunner Caleb Williams.

"That was fun," Sanders told reporters after the game. "That was fun for me."

Sanders added of Williams: "That kid is a flat out baller. He's a difference maker."

USC, ranked No. 8 in the country, is one of the best teams in college football and boasts one of the best offenses in the nation alongside the Washington Huskies.

The Buffaloes entered halftime down 34-14 to the Trojans, but they climbed all the way back to within one score in the final moments of the fourth quarter before attempting an onside kick that failed and sealed the win for USC.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was solid despite the loss, completing 30 of 45 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns against one interception, in addition to rushing for 50 yards and a score.

Freshman wide receiver Omarion Hampton also shocked all of college football by catching seven passes for 196 yards and one score.

"I didn't think we was gonna get that from Omarion. I hadn't seen that yet. He hadn't practiced well. That's why he hasn't played," Coach Prime told reporters after the game.

Williams continued his Heisman-worthy campaign by completing 30 of 40 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns against one interception, which was his first of the year. He also had five carries for 12 yards.