NBA Rumors: Spurs' Reggie Bullock Agrees to Contract Buyout; Eyed by Contenders

Veteran wing Reggie Bullock and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a contract buyout, making him a free agent, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

"Several championship contenders and playoff teams" are expected to pursue Bullock ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Charania added.

Bullock spent the last two years of his career playing for the Mavericks before being traded to the Spurs over the summer in the three-team sign-and-trade deal that sent Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics to Dallas.

The Spurs are one of the youngest teams in the NBA highlighted by Victor Wembanyama, Tre Jones and Keldon Johnson. Bullock didn't fit in with San Antonio's timeline and as the franchise was over the maximum of 15 players, it's no surprise he was released.

In 78 games with the Mavs last season, Bullock averaged 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Despite a difficult start to the year shooting, he finished the season averaging 40.9 percent from the floor and 38.0 percent from deep.

That said, Bullock showed some regression defensively and the Mavs knew they could move in another direction with the likes of Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Olivier-Maxence Prosper available to play the wing alongside Williams.

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Bullock in the first round of the 2013 draft and he spent a season and a half with the franchise before joining the Phoenix Suns. He also played fro the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers before joining the New York Knicks from 2019-21.