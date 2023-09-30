NFL Exec: Taylor Swift Has Open Invitation to Attend Any Game amid Travis Kelce Buzz

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The NFL is more than happy to be in the Taylor Swift business.

Ian Trombetta, NFL senior vice president of social and influencer marketing, told Kayla Jimenez of USA Today said the music superstar has "an open invitation" to attend any games she wants to.

Swift made her first appearance at an NFL game last Sunday when she was in Travis Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Swift and Kelce are maybe, potentially, possibly dating, but no one has been able to publicly confirm the rumors. They were seen walking out of the stadium together, and he rented out a restaurant for his teammates—and Swift—to celebrate the win.

Per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Swift is planning to attend the Chiefs-New York Jets showdown at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

Trombetta told Jimenez he "could not confirm not deny" that Swift would be at the game. He said said the league wasn't aware of her plans to be at the Bears-Chiefs contest until the day of.

Regardless of what the NFL does or doesn't know about Swift's plans, it's not a surprise the league is trying to capitalize on the situation while it lasts. The Bears-Chiefs game was the most-watched game of Week 3 with 24.3 million total viewers and was first in female viewers aged 12-17, 18-34 and 18-49.

A Fanatics spokesperson told the Associated Press that sales of Kelce's jersey spiked nearly 400 percent this week. Ticket prices for Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium have increased nearly 40 percent since it was reported Swift would be in attendance.