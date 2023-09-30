X

CFB

    Shedeur Sanders Praised by Fans for Heroic Effort in Deion, Colorado's Loss to USC

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 30, 2023

    Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Colorado's comeback attempt fell short as it suffered a 48-41 loss to No. 9 USC on Saturday at home in Boulder.

    Plenty of fans will have written off the Buffs after they fell behind by 27 points in the second quarter, a lead USC reestablished with 2:14 left in the third quarter. Twenty unanswered points from Deion Sanders' squad turned this into a game.

    After Oregon carved the Buffaloes up to the tune of 42 points and 522 yards, fans weren't overly optimistic about their odds of slowing down Trojans star Caleb Williams. As expected, Colorado's defense had no answer for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner early on. He finished 30-of-40 through the air for 403 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Caleb Williams looking at Colorado's defense:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightOn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightOn</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USCvsCU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USCvsCU</a> <a href="https://t.co/4ZPmZ3pP03">pic.twitter.com/4ZPmZ3pP03</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    This about to be Coach Prime if Colorado keeps getting carved up <a href="https://t.co/17yc35iDGb">pic.twitter.com/17yc35iDGb</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    76 points allowed in 6 quarters <br><br>Colorado Defense is unserious <a href="https://t.co/Xl7SWvsCM7">pic.twitter.com/Xl7SWvsCM7</a>

    Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at least managed to have a better day than he did against Oregon, going 30-of-45 for 371 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Although USC's offense scored at will for most of the contest, head coach Lincoln Riley won't be happy about how Colorado moved the ball in the second half.

    Big Noon Kickoff @BNKonFOX

    SHEDEUR SAID 'I'M HIM' 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FOXFieldPass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FOXFieldPass</a> <a href="https://t.co/SIzIZ580HL">pic.twitter.com/SIzIZ580HL</a>

    Chris Trapasso 🏈 @ChrisTrapasso

    Shedeur Sanders is going to be a first-round pick, whenever he declares

    Ryan Roberts @RiseNDraft

    Shedeur Sanders reminds me a lot of Teddy Bridgewater coming out of Louisville<br><br>(If you think this is an insult, you probably didn't see Bridgewater at Louisville)

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    This 4th &amp; 5 scramble and throw from Shedeur 🤯<br><br>Buffs got some fight left<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/pccdpOHAC7">pic.twitter.com/pccdpOHAC7</a>

    stan verrett @stanverrett

    Caleb Williams might win a second heisman this season. He's been fantastic today. And great throughout his career. And I'd still take him over Shedeur Sanders. But on the same field today, there wasn't as much separation between them as we might have thought.

    🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 @DragonflyJonez

    Terrible playcalling on that last drive but Shedeur with a classic " *y'all* lost not me" game. That Heisman is out the window but that first round bag is still there

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Shedeur Sanders just gets BETTER AND BETTER. Just deadly accurate velocity, even when he's on the move. I can see him being even better than Caleb Williams in the NFL.

    Sanders will have made an impression on the 30 NFL scouts who were in attendance, and Colorado likewise turned what was shaping up to be a shellacking into a much more respectable defeat.

    USC scored on the opening drive of the game, with running back MarShawn Lloyd making it look easy on his 27-yard scamper. The Trojans' 498 yards of offense don't dispel the questions over whether the Buffaloes defense can hold its own against good opponents.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    That was FAST ⚡️<a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> strikes first ✌️ <a href="https://t.co/K1boBdEsPM">pic.twitter.com/K1boBdEsPM</a>

    You can't blame Coach Prime and his players for fully enjoying their 3-0 start, but Colorado was going to find its true level sooner or later. Even if the current roster is almost unrecognizable from the one that finished 1-11 in 2022, there's only so much improvement that can come from one recruiting/transfer cycle.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    It may turn out that Colorado is what we all expected coming into the season, outside of one weird opening game. <br><br>But if the Buffs can beat ASU and Stanford the next two weeks and then Arizona to get to a bowl game, it would still be a huge accomplishment.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Deion's done great things already at Colorado. But anyone delusional enough to think they could fight in this weight class consistently is probably watching college football for the first time.

    𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 @Theylovelus

    Every player on that Colorado defense after the last two weeks <a href="https://t.co/sF451eSSiN">pic.twitter.com/sF451eSSiN</a>

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    Deion Sanders if Colorado keeps getting blown out <a href="https://t.co/F98Xf1jQKc">pic.twitter.com/F98Xf1jQKc</a>

    Jon Wilner @wilnerhotline

    Colorado has been outscored 76-13 in the past six quarters. CU Hype Train emptying quicker than the Pac-12 on Aug. 4

    The next few weeks are where the Buffs need to start piling up the wins again. They have Arizona State and Stanford, who are both 1-3, up next before a difficult road test against 3-1 UCLA.

    Saturday might ultimately be a good measure of where Colorado is collectively.

    Reeling off three straight wins and moving up to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll flattered the Buffaloes, yet they were better than they showed in their one-sided defeat to Oregon.

    USC won't be the last Pac-12 power to have its hands full when playing Colorado.