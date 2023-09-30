X

    Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett Among Celebs Attending Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. USC

    Joseph Zucker, September 30, 2023

    Boston - March 13: Former Boston Celtics player Kevin Garnett hugs former teammate Paul Pierce during Garnetts number retirement ceremony. The Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA game at TD Garden in Boston on March 13, 2022. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    An early kickoff in Boulder, Colorado, wasn't enough to keep some big names away from the sidelines for Saturday's clash between Colorado and No. 8 USC.

    Basketball legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were among those to brave the 10 a.m. MT start for the event.

    Thanks to head coach Deion Sanders, Colorado games have already become a hot ticket. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke to Buffaloes players before their 43-35 overtime win over Colorado State on Sept. 16.

    Home fans and those Sanders' invitees might be in for a long day, though. The heavily favored Trojans scored on their opening drive, with MarShawn Lloyd running 27 yards for a touchdown.