Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett Among Celebs Attending Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. USC

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

An early kickoff in Boulder, Colorado, wasn't enough to keep some big names away from the sidelines for Saturday's clash between Colorado and No. 8 USC.

Basketball legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were among those to brave the 10 a.m. MT start for the event.

Thanks to head coach Deion Sanders, Colorado games have already become a hot ticket. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke to Buffaloes players before their 43-35 overtime win over Colorado State on Sept. 16.