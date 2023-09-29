WWE Rumors on Edge's Status; CM Punk Welcomed in NXT; Liv Morgan Confirms Injury

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Edge Reportedly Removed from WWE's Internal Roster

With Edge's WWE contract expiring at the end of September, the company reportedly made a significant change to his status this week.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News), Edge is still listed on the public roster on WWE.com, but he was removed from the internal roster.

While that could merely be a case of WWE clearing the deck while it continues to negotiate with Edge, it could also potentially be a sign that he is poised to go elsewhere.

In August, Edge faced Sheamus on an episode of SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto and said at the time that it was the final match on his WWE contract. He later revealed that his deal would officially expire at the end of September.

Shortly thereafter, PWTorch's Wade Keller reported that Edge "presented to WWE what it would take to retain his services, but WWE declined to meet his request."

Keller went on to add that people within WWE expected him to sign with AEW where he has several close friends, including Christian Cage and FTR.

Edge responded to the report with a video in which he denied making contract demands and getting turned down by WWE, saying:

"There's nothing going on. There's no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE, it's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come at them with some crazy contract or anything, they didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox, I just don't know what to do."

Provided he has not agreed to a new deal with WWE, Edge will be free to sign anywhere he pleases on Oct. 1.

That also happens to be the date of AEW's WrestleDream pay-per-view, meaning it is possible The Rated-R Superstar could make his debut for the company on that show.

If not, Edge could potentially take some time away from wrestling before deciding where and how he wants to end his legendary career.

Michaels Open to Punk in NXT

Amid speculation that CM Punk could potentially return to WWE following his AEW release, NXT head and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels suggested that he would welcome Punk to NXT.

During a media call for Saturday's No Mercy premium live event, Michaels was asked if he would like to have Punk in NXT if given the opportunity, and he responded positively (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News): "Of course we'd welcome him in NXT, I don't know if he'd want to do it here, he'd want to go to the main roster."

Michaels called Punk a "different type of cat," but said he always understood Punk and what he was about when he was in WWE previously.

While there is likely no chance that Punk will be part of NXT if he returns to WWE, Michaels' comments are significant since he is the first person in a position of power within WWE to publicly go on record about wanting Punk back with the company.

Punk originally signed with WWE in 2005 and remained with the promotion until January 2014. He didn't leave on good terms and remained out of pro wrestling for over seven years before signing with AEW.

He was a multi-time world champion in WWE and went on to become a two-time AEW world champion, but his brief tenure with the company was marred by injuries and controversy.

A reported backstage altercation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry marked the end of Punk's time in AEW, and if he wants to continue wrestling on a big stage, WWE is perhaps his only realistic option.

Survivor Series is being held in Punk's hometown of Chicago in November, so if WWE has any interest in bringing him back, that would be the most logical time and place to do it.

Morgan Confirms She is Out With Injury

Liv Morgan has not been seen on WWE programming since July, and she confirmed this week that she has been out with an injury.

In an interview with Danni Levy in the latest issue of Muscle and Health magazine, Morgan discussed her nutrition and how she has used being out with an injury to focus and improve on that area:

"I'm actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it's been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I'm basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes."

WWE never offered any specifics on Morgan's absence, but earlier this month, PWInsider.com (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) reported that Morgan was dealing with an arm injury and was scheduled for a follow-up appointment in Birmingham, Alabama.

In May, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships due to Liv getting injured, but she returned in June, and they beat Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the titles at Money in the Bank.

Their reign was short-lived, as they dropped the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville two weeks later, which marked Morgan's final appearance before her hiatus.

While no indication has been given regarding when Morgan could potentially return, she is a fan favorite who will add some depth to the women's division once she is cleared to compete.