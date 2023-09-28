5-Star Athlete Terry Bussey Commits to Texas A&M over Florida, Duke, Houston, More

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M has added a dynamic athlete to its 2024 recruiting class.

Five-star athlete Terry Bussey announced his commitment to the Aggies Thursday over schools like Florida, Duke and Houston.

Bussey is ranked as the No. 15 overall Prospect, No. 2 player in Texas and the No. 1 overall athlete in the class. He is the third five-star recruit to join the Aggies' 2024 class which is now ranked as the fifth-best in the nation.

Bussey possesses a 5'10.5'', 180-pound frame and has burst on the scene at Timpson High School in Texas.

His junior-year statistics are staggering. He posted 4,773 total yards, including more than 2,000 yards passing and rushing. He had 72 total touchdowns and recorded 115 tackles with five interceptions.

The decision comes after he made a visit to LSU Saturday, seeing the Tigers defeat Arkansas 34-31. He also made visits to Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, but instead decided to head to the Aggies. Texas A&M reportedly intends to utilize Bussey as a cornerback.