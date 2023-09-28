MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Latest World Series Bracket and Wild Card Race

3 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

There is plenty worth tracking down this final stretch.



Only 2.5 games sit between the Orioles and Rays in the AL East. The Rangers have the same advantage on the Astros in the AL West with the Mariners still in the picture at four games back. Seattle's odds aren't great, but it will decide its fate, as it opens a four-game series with Texas at home Thursday night.



Toronto, losers of two straight, can't afford more slip-ups with only a half-game cushion on Houston and two-game edge on Seattle. The Blue Jays close out a three-game series with the Yankees on Thursday and have been shut out in each of the first two contests.

In the NL, it's all about those last two Wild Card berths.

