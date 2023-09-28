MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Latest World Series Bracket and Wild Card RaceSeptember 28, 2023
MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Latest World Series Bracket and Wild Card Race
You can count the number of days left in the 2023 MLB regular season on one hand.
Despite being this close to the finish line, though, there is still much to be decided in regard to the playoff field.
Only seven clubs have clinched playoff spots so far (four in the National League, three in the American League), meaning there are still five up for grabs. Two division races remain up in the air, too, with both the AL East and AL West yet to crown a champion.
That should lead to a wild weekend ahead, so let's set the latest postseason stage as things look after Wednesday's results.
AL Playoff Standings
Division Leaders
No. 1 Seed: Baltimore Orioles (99-59 in AL East)
No. 2 Seed: Texas Rangers (89-69 in AL West)
No. 3 Seed: Minnesota Twins (85-73 in AL Central)
Wild Card Standings
No. 4 Seed: Tampa Bay Rays (97-62)
No. 5 Seed: Toronto Blue Jays (87-71; 9.5 GB of Tampa)
No. 6 Seed: Houston Astros (87-72; 0.5 GB of Toronto)
Out: Seattle Mariners (85-73; 1.5 GB of Houston)
Current Playoff Matchups
While the Rays still have a shot at the AL East crown and all of the spoils that would come with it—the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye—they only slot as the No. 4 seed for now, since the top three seeds go to the division winners.
So, rather than bypassing the opening round it, Tampa would instead spend it hosting Toronto. Meanwhile, the AL Central champion Twins would be in line to welcome the visiting Astros, though Houston could still track down Texas and win the AL West.
If this bracket holds, the Orioles and Rangers would both get a first-round bye and the Mariners would miss out on the festivities.
NL Playoff Standings
Division Leaders
No. 1 Seed: Atlanta Braves (102-56 in NL East)
No. 2 Seed: Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60 in NL West)
No. 3 Seed: Milwaukee Brewers (89-69 in NL Central)
Wild Card Standings
No. 4 Seed: Philadelphia Phillies (89-69)
No. 5 Seed: Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74; 5 GB of Philadelphia)
No. 6 Seed: Miami Marlins (82-76; 2 GB of Arizona)
Out: Chicago Cubs (82-76; lose tiebreaker to Miami)
Out: Cincinnati Reds (81-78; 1.5 GB of Miami)
Out: San Diego Padres (79-80; 3.5 GB of Miami)
Current Playoff Matchups
Despite the Wild Card congestion, a lot has already been sealed in the NL. In fact, the first four seeds are all set in stone, meaning the Braves and Dodgers both get a first-round bye, while the Brewers and Phillies both get to host Wild Card series.
Things get hectic with those final two Wild Card spots, though. For now, the Diamondbacks would draw the Phillies while the Marlins would visit the Brewers.
What to Watch
There is plenty worth tracking down this final stretch.
Only 2.5 games sit between the Orioles and Rays in the AL East. The Rangers have the same advantage on the Astros in the AL West with the Mariners still in the picture at four games back. Seattle's odds aren't great, but it will decide its fate, as it opens a four-game series with Texas at home Thursday night.
Toronto, losers of two straight, can't afford more slip-ups with only a half-game cushion on Houston and two-game edge on Seattle. The Blue Jays close out a three-game series with the Yankees on Thursday and have been shut out in each of the first two contests.
In the NL, it's all about those last two Wild Card berths.
Three teams in the mix will play Thursday night. The Diamondbacks are at the Chicago White Sox, the Marlins are at the New York Mets and the Cubs are at the Braves. The Reds open their final series Friday at the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Padres finish on the road against the Chicago White Sox.