2023 MLB Free Agents: Predictions for Top Pitchers Set to Hit Open Market

Marcus Stroman started the 2023 season as one of the best pitchers in the big leagues, with an ERA of 2.47 as June came to a close. A July 15 game against Boston saw him allow four earned runs and said ERA ticked up from there.



A rib cartilage fracture suffered over the summer, which put him out of action for over a month, may have had something to do with the regression of his game and as September comes to a close, that number sits at 3.88.



There was plenty to like about Stroman's play early in the season and, with the Cubs exceeding expectations by competing for a Wild Card spot, a reunion is not out of the equation for a pitcher who once appeared to be trade deadline bait.



Stroman has an option in his current deal with Chicago and according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, "It appears to be highly likely that Stroman will opt into his $21 million salary for next season."



This, despite making it abundantly clear earlier in the season that he wanted a contract extension. The injury, coupled with the Cubs' unexpected success, will likely be the deciding factor in his decision to opt in.



If he does.



There will be teams looking for starters, as is the case every offseason, but the foundation of what Chicago has built with the acquisition of Dansby Swanson, the play of Corey Bellinger (who the team will have to pony up cash to retain), and the promise of young players like Pete Crow-Armstrong should be enough to convince Stroman that his situation in the Windy City isn't so bad.



If the team falters in 2024 but his play mirrors what he did in the first half of this season, though, do not be surprised to hear his name in trade talk.

