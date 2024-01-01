Nate Wiggins NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Clemson CB

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 185

POSITIVES

— Has great length. Uses his long arms in press and when playing the ball. Has the frame to continue to add weight and fill out.

— Patient in press coverage. Shows the lateral quickness to stay with receivers off the line. Has fluid hips to flip and run. Uses hands well to disrupt routes.

— Does a very good job of sinking his hips and has the burst to run out of his transitions with quick footwork.

— Plays with vision and awareness in zone coverage. Does a very good job of playing the quarterback's eyes and has the ability to jump routes.

NEGATIVES

— Raw athlete who can get lazy at times. Tends to play with a high pad level, which can cause him to round breaks or be slower transitioning.

— Lacks physicality taking on blocks and tackling. Can seem uninterested in tackling at times.

— Big gambler who wanders at times, looking for the big play. Can get pulled away from his leverage and responsibility.

NOTES

— Born August 28, 2003

— 18 career starts

— 4-star recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports

— 2023: First-team All-ACC (AP, USA Today, PFF)

— 2022: First-team All-ACC (College Football Network)

— Started his foundation, Wiggs Worldwide Foundation, "to improve the lives of young people by supporting underprivileged communities," per his school bio. The foundation "focuses on building a better future through mentorship and support for local organizations."

OVERALL

Nate Wiggins is a long, rangy cornerback who started for Clemson over the last two seasons. The 4-star prospect was able to work his way onto the special teams unit for Clemson as a freshman before becoming a starter as a sophomore.

Wiggins is versatile enough to play in both man and zone schemes, as he has the ability to play from press and off coverage. One of the premier cornerbacks in the ACC, he was selected first-team All-ACC in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons by various outlets.

Wiggins does a very good job of using his length in coverage. When in press, he uses his hands well to control and redirect receivers off the line of scrimmage. He's able to seamlessly open and run thanks to his fluid hips, and he has the ability to quickly sink his hips and transition out of breaks. He can be a bit lazy at times with his pad level, causing him to round breaks or be slower to drive on the ball, but when done correctly, he has the footwork to burst out of breaks and drive on receivers.

When working down the field, he has the speed to run with receivers, although he is inconsistent with his positioning. He does have top-notch recovery speed to get back into phase. Wiggins often relies on face-guarding downfield and playing through the hands of receivers. When the ball is in front of him, he has the ball skills and timing to break up passes.

As a run defender, Wiggins does just enough. He isn't afraid of getting in the mix, but he's more than willing to let others make the tackle before him. He often looks to get around blocks with speed and finesse due to his lack of strength and physicality in the run game. Wiggins is willing to come up and support the run, but he's inconsistent with his tackling, often diving at ball-carriers and melting off his tackles.

Wiggins' versatility in the pass game is what ultimately drives his value up. His length and ability to run make him one of the top cornerbacks in this year's class. He has the frame to continue to add weight, and with time and maturity, he should improve his play strength. Wiggins has the ability to be a starter in the NFL, but he will need to continue to improve his technique early on in his career.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 56

POSITION RANK: CB6

PRO COMPARISON: Cordale Flott