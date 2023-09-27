Drake's OVO Brand to Release Clothing Featuring UNC, Alabama, Kentucky, More

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Hip hop star Drake's October's Very Own (OVO) clothing line is jumping into the world of college sports.

The company has partnered with the NCAA to release limited-edition clothing starting this Friday, with the first drop set to feature Kentucky, Alabama, North Carolina, Memphis and Texas:

OVO has already worked with multiple professional sports leagues, including the NBA, the NFL and MLB. According to Peter Nakos of On3, "the collection will include a range of items including hats, hoodies, basketball shorts and varsity jackets." The signature OVO owl will be featured on each item.

Drake has been a college basketball fan for quite some time. He received an honorary custom ring from Kentucky's 2012 national championship, and this summer he gave head coach John Calipari the keys to his $100 million mansion in Toronto so the team could practice.

OVO isn't the only brand to delve into college sports. Nakos noted that Vanessa Bryant announced on Instagram earlier this month that UConn, USC, Kentucky, Oregon, Duke and LSU will partner with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation this year.