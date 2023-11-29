Jeremiah Trotter Jr. NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Clemson LB

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

POSITIVES

— Good speed and overall athleticism for the position.

— Has good eye discipline and reads the quarterback's eyes well in zone coverage to go along with the movement skills to tighten throwing windows.

— Impressive hand-eye coordination to bat passes at the line of scrimmage or get pass breakups in coverage.

— Sideline-to-sideline-type range against outside runs with his speed and agility.

— Can bring the wood when coming downhill.

— Good blitzer who can contribute as a pass-rusher.

NEGATIVES

— Has a weak base against the run. Struggles to hold ground when taking on blocks from offensive linemen.

— Likes to duck underneath/avoid blocks in the ground game and will get caught by athletic offensive linemen, leaving his gap open.

— Will leave his feet and lunge to make open-field tackles, leading to misses.

— Freezes when reading mesh concepts in coverage and ends up being late to his assignment.

2023 STATISTICS

NOTES

— Born December 24, 2002

— Father, Jeremiah Sr., had a 12-year NFL career as a linebacker; was a two-time All-Pro with the Philadelphia Eagles

— A 4-star recruit in the 2021 class, No. 37 overall, No. 5 LB, per 247Sports' composite rankings

— No major injuries

OVERALL

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has a lot of skills that will help him impact the passing game in the NFL. He's pretty athletic and anticipates throws well by reading the quarterback's eyes, making him a good middle hook defender in zone coverage. His athletic ability also helps him win as a pass-rusher, as he's been highly productive in that regard for an off-ball linebacker.

The biggest issue with Trotter's game is that he could use some work against the run. He typically won't be able to stack and shed against offensive linemen since he lacks the strength to take on their blocks. As a result, he'll often try to slip blocks and can get caught doing so, leaving gaps wide open.

With that being said, the Clemson product can lay the wood on ball-carriers when coming downhill. And while he did struggle with missed tackles at the beginning of this season, he improved down the stretch.

Schematically, Trotter would be best as a "Will" linebacker and could play "Mike" if he gets stronger at the point of attack.

GRADE: 7.6 (Potential Impact Player — Late 1st Round/Early 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 29

POSITION RANK: LB1