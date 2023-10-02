Edge Makes AEW Debut as Christian Beats Darby Allin to Keep TNT Title at WrestleDream

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Christian Cage beat Darby Allin in a Two-Out-of-Three Falls match in the main event at AEW WrestleDream on Sunday to retain the TNT Championship. However, the show was stolen when WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland made his AEW debut to end the show.

In the climax of the match, Allin was surprisingly attacked by his friend Nick Wayne when the referee was down, allowing Cage to score the second fall. Copeland appeared to be aligning himself with Cage, but he saved Allin and Sting from a further beatdown.

Since getting Luchasaurus to turn on "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and align with him over the summer, Christian has used the large and imposing wrestler to his advantage in carrying out several dastardly deeds.

Among them was taking the TNT title from Wardlow on the first-ever episode of Collision back in June.

While Luchasaurus was the one who won the match and was the rightful champion, Christian spent the next couple of months carrying the belt around and essentially masquerading as TNT champion himself.

Over the past several weeks, Christian has targeted not only Allin, but also those close to him, including protégé Nick Wayne.

When Luchasaurus defended the TNT Championship against Allin at All Out last month, Christian played a pivotal role in Luchasaurus' win, as he distracted Allin by threatening to hit Wayne with a conchairto at ringside.

After Allin and Sting beat Cage and Luchasaurus in a tag team match on the Grand Slam edition of Rampage, Allin was given another title opportunity, only this time it came with a twist.

On the Sept. 23 episode of Collision, Luchasaurus put the TNT Championship on the line in a three-way match against both Allin and his own partner in Christian.

As things broke down in the latter stages of the match, Cage pinned Luchasaurus, making him the official holder of the TNT Championship for the first time.

The win also forced Christian into more substantial action, as he was tasked with putting the title on the line at WrestleDream in a Two-Out-of-Three Falls match against one of the toughest competitors in AEW.

Allin gave Christian a run for his money, but just as he so often does, Cage had a trick or two up his sleeve and managed to retain.