Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Heat Not Offering 'Close' to Full Assets to Blazers

The Miami Heat aren't "believed to be offering even close" to their full array of tradable assets in talks with the Portland Trail Blazers for star point guard Damian Lillard, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Per that report, "The Heat's offer to Portland reportedly is built around [Tyler] Herro and two first-round picks (in 2028 and 2030). Such a deal also would need to include a cap-facilitating contract—Kyle Lowry's or Duncan Robinson's."

