X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Heat Not Offering 'Close' to Full Assets to Blazers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 19: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers in action during the third quarter against the LA Clippers at the Moda Center on March 19, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. The LA Clippers won 117-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    The Miami Heat aren't "believed to be offering even close" to their full array of tradable assets in talks with the Portland Trail Blazers for star point guard Damian Lillard, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

    Per that report, "The Heat's offer to Portland reportedly is built around [Tyler] Herro and two first-round picks (in 2028 and 2030). Such a deal also would need to include a cap-facilitating contract—Kyle Lowry's or Duncan Robinson's."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.