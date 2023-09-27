Worst Landing Spots for Damian Lillard, James Harden, Buddy Hield

2 of 3

LA Clippers

All summer, it's felt like the LA Clippers are the only potential suitor for James Harden. And if that's true, L.A. is sort of the worst landing spot by default. But there are some basketball reasons to be down on this, too.

The most glaring issue is probably the depth it would cost the Clippers to absorb Harden's $35.6 million salary.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are L.A.'s best players, and it's no secret they've struggled to stay available since joining the team four years ago. Having multiple, versatile wings behind them is a key to surviving the regular season.

If the Clippers can just get to the postseason in one piece (a big if, for sure), they can contend for a title. Over the last four years (regular and postseason), they are plus-10.4 points per 100 possessions with both George and Leonard on the floor.

In theory, Harden could add to that bottom line with his passing and isolation scoring, but there's no guarantee that meshes well with the ball dominance of the stars already there.

The 34-year-old also comes with a different potential form of unavailability. He's not hurt or resting as often as Leonard or George, but he's flat-out quit on multiple teams in recent years, flat-out no-showed in some high-profile playoff games and sometimes struggled to coexist with other stars.

Is all that worth what could amount to a depth-depleting, one-season rental?

—Bailey

Milwaukee Bucks

The asset-limited Bucks should be exploring all avenues to add talent around Giannis Antetokounmpo for another title run, although trading for Harden isn't the way to go.

This is already an old roster that needs to convince Antetokounmpo to sign an extension before the summer of 2025.

Harden is entering his 15th season at age 34 and set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Trading key roster pieces for a possible rental, one that's on the back nine of his career, does nothing to help encourage Giannis, 28, about the future in Milwaukee.

While the chance to compete for a title once again may appeal to Harden, there's a complicated history between him and Antetokounmpo. If Harden didn't like taking a backseat to Joel Embiid and sacrificing shots, he won't be thrilled doing so behind the Bucks star, either.

While a Harden-Jrue Holiday swap is a popular fake trade, this would be a disaster for a Bucks team that went 43-13 last season with both Antetokounmpo and Holiday in the lineup. The duo is still one of the most successful in all of basketball.

Harden and the Bucks simply shouldn't happen.

—Swartz

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have been remarkably conservative the last few years, slowly building a team that advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

When negotiating with the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, the Knicks held fast, preferring to save their draft assets for another opportunity.

The Philadelphia 76ers may give in to Harden's trade demand, and while New York has plenty to offer, it shouldn't.

Harden is still a tremendous offensive force, but he needs the ball in his hands to be effective (and isn't much of a defender). The Knicks aren't a finished product, but they have a potent mix of ball-handling guards and wings in Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley etc.

Additionally, Julius Randle can do more when he has the ball. Harden would diminish Randle and Brunson's impact; and while the Beard is a big name, he's just not a fit in New York at 34.

The Knicks probably need to add another impact player to take that next step into contention, but one who fits and can grow with its existing core.