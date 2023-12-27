Kris Jenkins NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Michigan DL

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 305

POSITIVES

— Against the run, takes on blocks with good pad level and a wide base. Hard to move one-on-one.

— Has pop in his hands to stand up offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage and has little to no issues getting extension.

— Good at adjusting his eyes and hands against down-blocks to avoid getting kicked inside.

— Can escape blocks with a nice swim move, especially when slanting.

— Also makes tackles with offensvie linemen hanging onto him.

— Was listed as No. 6 on Bruce Feldman's list of exceptional college athletes with his impressive weight room and athletic testing numbers, giving him a higher ceiling in the NFL.

NEGATIVES

— Further he lines up away from the center, the later he reacts to the snap and the worse his get-off gets. Becomes an issue against quicker offensive linemen, as they'll get into his body and make the first significant contact.

— Slower get-off and lack of leg drive on his bull rush make it more difficult for him to collapse the pocket.

— Rarely attempted finesse moves as a pass-rusher and had poor use of hands on the few reps he did try to work a move.

— Struggles against double-teams, as he doesn't anticipate them coming and stops his feet on contact.

— Unproductive and wasn't much of a factor as a pass-rusher in college with only a few career sacks and not many pressures.

2023 STATISTICS

NOTES

— Born Oct. 10, 2001

— 3-star recruit in 2020 class, per 247Sports

— No major injuries

— Father, Kris Sr., had a 10-year NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets, three-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler

OVERALL

A big part of Kris Jenkins Jr.'s draft stock is rooted in him being ranked so high on Bruce Feldman's list of exceptional athletes at the end of the summer.

On the field, his weight room strength certainly pops up and helps him be a quality run defender. He routinely commands double-teams and can make plays off stalemates, as he made several tackles with offensive linemen hanging onto him.

However, Jenkins' athleticism was only seen in flashes on tape. He'll have a few reps where his movement skills stand out, but those are rare. His game is more rooted in strength and power, but he doesn't offer much as a pass-rusher right now.

The Michigan product has a subpar get-off and a habit of stopping his feet on contact, which reduces the effectiveness and consistency of his bull rush. While he had some nice wins with an inside spin move, those were few and far between, as his use of his hands as a rusher is bad and his athleticism hasn't translated to this area of his game yet.

Overall, Jenkins projects as a good run defender who has a high ceiling as a pass-rusher, but he isn't a complete player at this time. Schematically, he could play as either a 4i-technique in odd fronts or as a 3-technique in even fronts.

GRADE: 7.0 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 87

POSITION RANK: DL11

PRO COMPARISON: Jonathan Bullard