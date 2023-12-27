Ruke Orhorhoro NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Clemson DL

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 290

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Good blend of size, strength and athleticism to give him a high ceiling at the next level.

— Has an impressive get-off with really good acceleration off the line of scrimmage to get penetration in the backfield.

— Takes on blocks with good leverage and has the upper-body strength to get extension against offensive linemen and snap their heads back on the point of contact. Hard to move with one-on-one blocks, too.

— Runs his feet and has the agility to avoid getting reached.

— As a pass-rusher, he's an impressive bull-rusher with good hand placement, leverage and leg drive to collapse the pocket.

— Has flashed the strength and hip mobility to develop a push-pull move.

NEGATIVES

— When working pass-rush moves other than a bull rush, he's still learning how to use his hands and ends up chest-to-chest with offensive linemen too much. That currently limits his pass-rush arsenal.

— Will get kicked inside by double-teams as he doesn't anticipate them well and his lower-body strength isn't as impressive as his upper body.

— Also struggles to fight back against pressure when slanting puts him out of position.

— Needs to be more violent when getting off blocks as guards will hang onto him.

2023 STATISTICS

— 12 games, 25 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks

NOTES

— Born Oct. 13, 2001

— 3-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247Sports

— Injuries: 2023 (Offseason shoulder surgery, missed spring practice), 2020 (Knee meniscus surgery, missed 8 games)

— Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, and only played high school football for two years

OVERALL

Ruke Orhorhoro fits the description of a high-ceiling NFL draft prospect to a T. His combination of strength and athleticism is evident on film, and he's still relatively new to the game having grown up in Nigeria before moving to Michigan. He was primarily a basketball player before hitting the gridiron for the first time as a junior in high school.

Against the run, Orhorhoro only has a few flaws in his game. He takes on blocks with good leverage and has the upper-body strength to not only gain control of the block but also snap the heads back of offensive linemen. Also, his agility allows him to avoid getting reached.

He just needs to work on getting off blocks to increase production, but the foundation is certainly there.

The Tiger is a little more limited as a pass-rusher, though. He has a decent bull rush that should translate to the NFL, but he needs to develop another move beyond that. A big reason for that is he's still learning to use his hands; however, Orhorhoro did get much better at playing the hands after contact as this past season went on.

So, between his athleticism and growth, the Clemson product could become a more productive pass-rusher in the pros than he was in college.

Schematically, Orhorhoro is pretty versatile. He could play as a 4i- to 5-technique in odd fronts or as a 3-technique in even fronts, though he may need to put a few more pounds on to be a perfect fit in the latter.

GRADE: 7.3 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter)

OVERALL RANK: 44

POSITION RANK: DL3

PRO COMPARISON: David Onyemata