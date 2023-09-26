Ohio HSFB Coach Resigns After Using Anti-Semitic Play Call vs. Largely Jewish School

David Madison/Getty Images

Tim McFarland, who was a high school football coach in Ohio, resigned Monday after his team used racist and antisemitic language during a game against a school from a Cleveland suburb that largely consists of Jewish residents.

Samantha Hendrickson of the Associated Press reported that Brooklyn High School, which was coached by McFarland, used the word "Nazi" as a play call multiple times while playing Beachwood High School.

Hendrickson noted that approximately 90 percent of the population in Beachwood is Jewish.

Beachwood Schools Superintendent Robert Hardis released a statement that said Brooklyn stopped using the term when Beachwood said it would take its players off the field if that continued, but there were still racial slurs used toward the Beachwood players as the game continued.

According to a statement from Brooklyn Schools Superintendent Ted Caleris, McFarland "expresses his deepest regret" after resigning.

Hardis said the two schools have since been in contact and that Brooklyn has been "appropriately concerned and apologetic," per Hendrickson.