Brock Bowers NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Georgia TE

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 240

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Great long speed. Threat to take one all the way every time he touches the ball.

— Elite explosiveness. Short-area burst as a ball-carrier is special.

— Great balance and play strength in the passing game.

— Elite ball skills. Consistent hands and plays with excellent focus in traffic over the middle.

— Rare YAC threat from the TE position. Special blend of speed, balance, and vision.

NEGATIVES

— A little undersized by true Y tight end standards.

— Average strength as a run blocker.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born December 13, 2002

— 4-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— Three-year starter

— 2022 first-team All-American, 2021 second-team All-American

— 2022 John Mackey Award winner

OVERALL

Brock Bowers is a rare, explosive play threat from the tight end position. Anytime he touches the ball, he could go for a house call.

Bowers has exceptional burst and speed. He tears away from most defenders once he gets the angle on them, and he rarely gets caught from behind. Being a little lighter at 240 pounds certainly helps, but he can explode even compared to other guys his size.

It's not just speed, though. Bowers also has rare vision and balance for a tight end. He's a natural at weaving through the second and third level of the defense, and he's more than strong enough to bounce tacklers off. Bowers is a complete ball-carrier with rare potential to generate explosive plays.

Bowers is excellent before the catch as well. Though he's a quality route-runner overall, Bowers is at his best on routes that exploit his athletic tools. Seam routes, slide routes in the flat, crossing routes; anything to get him moving across the field is a good bet.

At the catch point, Bowers is a menace. He does a good job of boxing people out for his size. He also has calm eyes and hands when it comes to seeing the ball in while playing in traffic. Circus catches are on the menu, too. Bowers has special dexterity and flexibility when it comes to adjusting to the football.

As a blocker, Bowers' frame alone limits his potential, but he's feisty. Bowers works his tail off in the run game. Bigger, stronger ends can still overwhelm him, but he makes them work for it. Bowers is far more useful as an on-the-move blocker out in space or at the second level.

Bowers isn't exactly built like a traditional Y tight end, but that's OK. Everything he offers athletically more than makes up for lack of ideal size. Bowers is a truly special player with the ball in his hands who can instantly transform any passing game.

GRADE: 9.3 (Top-10 Player — 1st Round)

OVERALL RANK: 2

POSITION RANK: TE1

PRO COMPARISON: George Kittle