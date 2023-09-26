Lou Holtz Apologized to Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman After OSU HC Ryan Day's Comments

Bill McCay/WireImage

Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz apparently believes he was a motivating factor for Ohio State in Saturday's 17-14 loss for the Fighting Irish.

Appearing on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich (starts at 69:00 mark), Holtz said he called Marcus Freeman to apologize for putting Notre Dame in a "bad position" going into the team's marquee showdown with the Buckeyes.

"I called Coach Freeman yesterday and apologized because I put him in a bad position, maybe," Holtz said. "I don't feel bad about saying it because I believe it, and Notre Dame was the better football team."

Appearing on the Sept. 22 episode of The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Christopher Breiler of SI.com), Holtz was critical of Day's track record against elite-level competition.

"He has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice, and everybody that beats him does so because they're more physical than Ohio State. I think Notre Dame will take that same approach," Holtz said.

After Ohio State escaped South Bend with a victory, Day specifically called out the 86-year-old College Football Hall of Famer during his postgame interview on NBC.

"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said (h/t 10TV in Columbus). "What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio. It's always been Ohio against the world, and it'll continue to be Ohio against the world. But I'll tell you what: I love those kids. We've got a tough team."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.