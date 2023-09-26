Justin Fields Says Bears Can Still Make NFL Playoffs: 'We've Got 14 Left, at Least'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Despite a disappointing 0-3 start to the 2023 season, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields still believes in the team's ability to turn things around.

Per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, Fields said he's optimistic that the Bears can still make a run to the postseason this year.

"The Lions started 1-6 last year and they almost made the playoffs," Fields said. "We've got 14 left, at least."

The Bears are coming off a demoralizing 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The game was preceded by a week of tumult that saw Fields insinuate that he was being held by the coaching staff before walking back those comments in an impromptu session with reporters.

The 24-year-old acknowledged, "I need to be better" before going on to explain that he's still learning to appreciate the highs and lows of being an NFL quarterback:

"I'm looking at it like the big picture, just life in general. I think this past week has had me kind of look at it like, What are the important things in life? . . . I think these past couple of weeks have made me appreciate the little things in life, like being able to play this game. Every opportunity I get to go out there and play, I'm going to have fun. I'm going to play my hardest and just thank God for giving me the ability to play. So, no matter what the scoreboard is, I'm going to keep to the same mindset and just pushing and keep moving forward."