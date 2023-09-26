Ryder Cup 2023: Rules, Format and Points System Primer for Golf Tournament

Ryder Cup 2023: Rules, Format and Points System Primer for Golf TournamentSeptember 26, 2023
The 2023 Ryder Cup will be the 45th edition of the United States-versus-Europe format and the first to be held in Italy.
The United States faces Europe at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy from Friday-Sunday.
The only new thing about the continental rivalry will be some rookies on each roster. The format remains the same.
The United States, who are captained by Zach Johnson, are looking for their first repeat Ryder Cup title since 1991 and 1993.
Europe alternated wins on home soil with the Americans over the last four Ryder Cups, and it has not lost on a European course since 1993.
Ryder Cup Information
Dates: September 29-October 1
TV: USA, NBC and Peacock
Live Stream: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app
Rosters
Europe
Ludvig Aberg
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Tyrrell Hatton
Nicolai Hojgaard
Viktor Hovland
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Rory McIlroy
Jon Rahm
Justin Rose
Sepp Straka
United States
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Rickie Fowler
Brian Harman
Max Homa
Brooks Koepka
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
Format
Friday and Saturday will feature two four-match sessions. One round of foursomes and one round of four balls will be played each of those two days.
Each of those 16 matches will have two players from each team in them.
Foursomes is another term for alternate shot, where teammates will take turns playing shots across 18 holes.
Four balls is a best-ball format where both players shoot and the best shot from the two players counts as one stroke.
There is no limitation is how many times a specific player can be used on Friday and Saturday.
For example, Dustin Johnson for the United States and Europe's Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm played in all four Friday and Saturday rounds in 2021.
On Sunday, the format switches to singles with 12 head-to-head matches. Every member of both teams is required to play.
All of the matches are worth one point. A match can be halved if the score is tied after 18 holes. Every match will not last 18 holes. Matches will end early depending on how many strokes a player is up on his opponent.
The reigning champion, in the case the United States, needs 14 points to retain the Ryder Cup. Europe needs 14 1/2 points to win the cup away from the Americans.