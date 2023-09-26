Ryder Cup 2023: Rules, Format and Points System Primer for Golf Tournament

PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be the 45th edition of the United States-versus-Europe format and the first to be held in Italy.

The United States faces Europe at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy from Friday-Sunday.

The only new thing about the continental rivalry will be some rookies on each roster. The format remains the same.

The United States, who are captained by Zach Johnson, are looking for their first repeat Ryder Cup title since 1991 and 1993.

Europe alternated wins on home soil with the Americans over the last four Ryder Cups, and it has not lost on a European course since 1993.

Ryder Cup Information

Dates: September 29-October 1

TV: USA, NBC and Peacock

Live Stream: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app

Rosters

Europe

Ludvig Aberg

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Nicolai Hojgaard

Viktor Hovland

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

United States

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Brooks Koepka

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Format

Friday and Saturday will feature two four-match sessions. One round of foursomes and one round of four balls will be played each of those two days.

Each of those 16 matches will have two players from each team in them.

Foursomes is another term for alternate shot, where teammates will take turns playing shots across 18 holes.

Four balls is a best-ball format where both players shoot and the best shot from the two players counts as one stroke.

There is no limitation is how many times a specific player can be used on Friday and Saturday.

For example, Dustin Johnson for the United States and Europe's Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm played in all four Friday and Saturday rounds in 2021.

On Sunday, the format switches to singles with 12 head-to-head matches. Every member of both teams is required to play.

All of the matches are worth one point. A match can be halved if the score is tied after 18 holes. Every match will not last 18 holes. Matches will end early depending on how many strokes a player is up on his opponent.