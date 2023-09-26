X

    Ryder Cup 2023: Rules, Format and Points System Primer for Golf Tournament

    Joe TanseySeptember 26, 2023

    The 2023 Ryder Cup will be the 45th edition of the United States-versus-Europe format and the first to be held in Italy.

    The United States faces Europe at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy from Friday-Sunday.

    The only new thing about the continental rivalry will be some rookies on each roster. The format remains the same.

    The United States, who are captained by Zach Johnson, are looking for their first repeat Ryder Cup title since 1991 and 1993.

    Europe alternated wins on home soil with the Americans over the last four Ryder Cups, and it has not lost on a European course since 1993.

    Ryder Cup Information

    Dates: September 29-October 1

    TV: USA, NBC and Peacock

    Live Stream: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app

    Rosters

    Europe

    Ludvig Aberg

    Matt Fitzpatrick

    Tommy Fleetwood

    Tyrrell Hatton

    Nicolai Hojgaard

    Viktor Hovland

    Shane Lowry

    Robert MacIntyre

    Rory McIlroy

    Jon Rahm

    Justin Rose

    Sepp Straka

    United States

    Sam Burns

    Patrick Cantlay

    Wyndham Clark

    Rickie Fowler

    Brian Harman

    Max Homa

    Brooks Koepka

    Collin Morikawa

    Xander Schauffele

    Scottie Scheffler

    Jordan Spieth

    Justin Thomas

    Format

    Friday and Saturday will feature two four-match sessions. One round of foursomes and one round of four balls will be played each of those two days.

    Each of those 16 matches will have two players from each team in them.

    Foursomes is another term for alternate shot, where teammates will take turns playing shots across 18 holes.

    Four balls is a best-ball format where both players shoot and the best shot from the two players counts as one stroke.

    There is no limitation is how many times a specific player can be used on Friday and Saturday.

    For example, Dustin Johnson for the United States and Europe's Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm played in all four Friday and Saturday rounds in 2021.

    On Sunday, the format switches to singles with 12 head-to-head matches. Every member of both teams is required to play.

    All of the matches are worth one point. A match can be halved if the score is tied after 18 holes. Every match will not last 18 holes. Matches will end early depending on how many strokes a player is up on his opponent.

    The reigning champion, in the case the United States, needs 14 points to retain the Ryder Cup. Europe needs 14 1/2 points to win the cup away from the Americans.