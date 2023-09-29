Ranking the 25 Best MLB Players Since 1990 to Never Win a MVP Award

5 of 10

SPX/Ron Vesely Photography via Getty Images

10. 3B Adrián Beltré

Best Finish: 2nd in 2004

Beltré will be best remembered for his time with the Texas Rangers, as he hit .305/.357/.509 with 41.1 WAR with the team over the final eight seasons of his career. However, his best season came in what would be his final campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2004. Then 25, he hit .334/.388/.629 with 48 home runs, 121 RBI and 9.6 WAR to finish second to Barry Bonds in NL voting. That was the only time over the first 12 seasons of his career that he received MVP votes.

9. OF Dave Winfield

Best Finish: 3rd in 1979

One of the greatest all-around athletes in sports history, Winfield was drafted professionally in baseball, basketball and football coming out of the University of Minnesota, and the San Diego Padres jumped him straight to the majors after taking him No. 4 overall in the 1973 draft. He had 3,110 hits, 465 home runs and 1,833 RBI over his 22-year career, and he was still going strong in his age-40 season in 1992 when he finished fifth in AL MVP voting.

8. 1B Eddie Murray

Best Finish: 2nd in 1982 and 1983

One of only seven players who are members of both the 3,000-hit and 500-HR clubs, Murray stands as one of the most underrated players in baseball history. He was at his best during the 1980s when he finished runner-up in AL MVP voting in consecutive years, but a fifth-place finish in NL MVP voting with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1990 was enough to qualify him for a spot in these rankings.

7. C Mike Piazza

Best Finish: 2nd in 1996 and 1997

The greatest offensive catcher in MLB history, Piazza hit .337/.401/.583 over his first five full seasons in the big leagues, winning NL Rookie of the Year in 1993 and finishing runner-up in NL MVP voting in 1996 and 1997. He had two more top-10 finishes during his time with the New York Mets, but never took home the hardware.

6. OF Manny Ramírez

Best Finish: 3rd in 1999 and 2004