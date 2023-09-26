NFL Week 3 Monday Night Football Takeaways: Joe Burrow, Bengals Save Season and More

1 of 4

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFC's best team. They were entering the season. They are after a 3-0 start. But the conference's standard-bearer has yet to hit its stride, which is a scary thought for future competition.

A 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium separated the contender from the pretender (more on that in a bit).

As always, everything starts at quarterback, where Jalen Hurts feels like he's just warming up.

Through three games, Hurts has a three-to-three touchdown-to-interception ratio, including a pair of turnovers against the Bucs. As a runner, the quarterback is averaging 33.3 yards per game. Comparatively, he provided 50.7 yards per game during the 2022 regular season.

Extenuating circumstances did affect Hurts Monday since he's been dealing with flu-like symptoms.

It's quite logical to assume the quarterback will improve as the season progresses, especially when he's fully healthy.



Furthermore, the team's utilization of De'Andre Swift makes what was already the league's best ground-and-pound attack even better. Over the last two contests, Swift has amassed 305 rushing yards.



"Super elusive," head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters after the game. "He's a weapon, too, catches the football. He's elusive. Explosive. Tough."

On the other side of the ball, further improvements should be expected.



First-round rookie Jalen Carter is turning into a difference-maker, even though he's technically not a starter. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, his 15 total pressures rank second among defensive tackles through three weeks. His role should progressively increase.



Middle linebacker Nakobe Dean is currently on injured reserve, but he's scheduled to return next month.