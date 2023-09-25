X

NBA

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Bucks, Blazers Discussed Star Amid Raptors, 76ers Buzz

    Francisco RosaSeptember 25, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 19: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers eyes the basket before shooting a free throw during the third quarter against the LA Clippers at the Moda Center on March 19, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    As the rumor mill surrounding a Damian Lillard trade continues to swirl, it appears that the Milwaukee Bucks have thrown themselves into the mix for the seven-time All-Star, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.

    During an appearance on NBA Today, Spears reported that the Portland Trail Blazers have continued talks with several Eastern Conference teams including the Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

    It remains unclear how serious the Bucks' interest is in acquiring Lillard.

