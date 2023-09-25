Video: Le'Von Bell Says Adrian Peterson Knockout in Boxing Fight 'Tops Everything'September 25, 2023
Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell has achieved a lot on the gridiron, but his favorite sporting achievement came in a boxing ring.
At the 16:50 mark of the newest episode of Come and Talk 2 Me, Bell said he has "done a lot of great s--t in my life," and knocking out one-time peer Adrian Peterson "tops everything" (warning: video contains profanity).
Bell sent Peterson to the canvas in the fifth round of their September 2022 exhibition.
The three-time Pro Bowler recalled landing the knockout blow, saying he didn't think at the time he had hit Peterson that hard. Then he saw the 2012 NFL MVP "melting" as he legs gave out under him.
Bell said the momentary rush of seeing the referee wave his arms to end the fight was bigger than anything he had experienced before.
The 31-year-old has since fought twice more in boxing. He lost a unanimous decision to Uriah Hall in his professional debut in October 2022 but rebounded by winning a unanimous decision over YouTuber JMX in April.