Video: Le'Von Bell Says Adrian Peterson Knockout in Boxing Fight 'Tops Everything'

John McCoy/Getty Images

Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell has achieved a lot on the gridiron, but his favorite sporting achievement came in a boxing ring.

At the 16:50 mark of the newest episode of Come and Talk 2 Me, Bell said he has "done a lot of great s--t in my life," and knocking out one-time peer Adrian Peterson "tops everything" (warning: video contains profanity).

Bell sent Peterson to the canvas in the fifth round of their September 2022 exhibition.

The three-time Pro Bowler recalled landing the knockout blow, saying he didn't think at the time he had hit Peterson that hard. Then he saw the 2012 NFL MVP "melting" as he legs gave out under him.

Bell said the momentary rush of seeing the referee wave his arms to end the fight was bigger than anything he had experienced before.