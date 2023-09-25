Patriots' Ezekiel Elliott 'Disappointed' with Cowboys Exit, Return Game 'Will Be Fun'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott doesn't love how his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys ended, but he says he's looking forward to facing his old team next week as a member of the New England Patriots.

"It's going to be fun. I'm excited to go back to Dallas, a place where I have so much history, my home in the offseason," Elliott told reporters. "It will be cool to get back in AT&T [Stadium]."

Elliott spent his first seven seasons in Dallas, making three Pro Bowls and earning two All-Pro nods. He's third on the team's all-time rushing list with 8,262 yards, behind only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

Released by the Cowboys for salary-cap purposes in March, Elliott latched on with the Patriots in August.

"I was definitely disappointed but everything happens for a reason," Elliott said. "God has his plan for us. I'm excited for this next chapter in my life. I'm excited to be a Patriot, I'm excited to go chase a Super Bowl here."

Elliott has been used as a complement to Rhamondre Stevenson through the first three weeks of the regular season. He's posted 122 rushing yards on 28 attempts, including a season-high 80 yards in Sunday's win over the New York Jets.

The Cowboys haven't missed Elliott's presence much in the backfield. Tony Pollard, his former backup, has shined in a new starring role. Pollard has racked up 264 yards and two touchdowns on the ground through three games, ranking fourth in the NFL in rushing.