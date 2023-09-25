Patriots' Ezekiel Elliott 'Disappointed' with Cowboys Exit, Return Game 'Will Be Fun'September 25, 2023
Ezekiel Elliott doesn't love how his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys ended, but he says he's looking forward to facing his old team next week as a member of the New England Patriots.
"It's going to be fun. I'm excited to go back to Dallas, a place where I have so much history, my home in the offseason," Elliott told reporters. "It will be cool to get back in AT&T [Stadium]."
Elliott spent his first seven seasons in Dallas, making three Pro Bowls and earning two All-Pro nods. He's third on the team's all-time rushing list with 8,262 yards, behind only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.
Released by the Cowboys for salary-cap purposes in March, Elliott latched on with the Patriots in August.
"I was definitely disappointed but everything happens for a reason," Elliott said. "God has his plan for us. I'm excited for this next chapter in my life. I'm excited to be a Patriot, I'm excited to go chase a Super Bowl here."
Elliott has been used as a complement to Rhamondre Stevenson through the first three weeks of the regular season. He's posted 122 rushing yards on 28 attempts, including a season-high 80 yards in Sunday's win over the New York Jets.
The Cowboys haven't missed Elliott's presence much in the backfield. Tony Pollard, his former backup, has shined in a new starring role. Pollard has racked up 264 yards and two touchdowns on the ground through three games, ranking fourth in the NFL in rushing.
New backups Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn have also showed promise in limited work.