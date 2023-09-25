X

    Raiders' Josh McDaniels Defends Controversial Late FG Down 8 in Loss vs. Steelers

    Doric SamSeptember 25, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    During the Las Vegas Raiders' 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, head coach Josh McDaniels elected to go for a late field goal deep in the red zone in the fourth quarter that turned out to be meaningless.

    After the game, McDaniels defended the decision while speaking to reporters, saying he believed it would've taken multiple possessions to win the game anyway. He disagreed with the notion that the decision not to go for it from the Pittsburgh 8-yard line showed a lack of confidence in his offense:

    Gifdsports @gifdsports

    Josh McDaniels explains field goal decision <a href="https://t.co/Pu5R2Gjnzk">pic.twitter.com/Pu5R2Gjnzk</a>

    Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN

    "We needed multiple possessions." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> coach Josh McDaniels, on why he kicked the FG down 8 points. <a href="https://t.co/rIvIWlYQyu">pic.twitter.com/rIvIWlYQyu</a>

    Vic Tafur @VicTafur

    He said the offense went for it plenty of times tonight.

    The Raiders cut an eight-point deficit to five with Daniel Carlson's 26-yard field goal. However, Las Vegas didn't get the ball back until there were 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter. On the first play of the drive, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw his third interception to seal the game.

    The loss dropped the Raiders to 1-2 this season. They will try to regroup when they return to action in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

