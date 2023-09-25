Josh McDaniels, Raiders Lambasted by Fans for Late Decisions in Loss vs. Steelers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The growing pains are still there for Jimmy Garoppolo, coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders offense.

And those pains were never more evident than Sunday night in the team's 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a rough night all around for the offensive unit, as the Raiders were taking on an elite defense that didn't give them an inch for the majority of the game.

And Garoppolo struggled mightily trying to get things going.

The Raiders' big free-agent signing completed 28 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions as the Steelers' secondary just kept feasting on his bad decisions.

Garoppolo third pick came on the Raiders' final drive. Even though there probably wasn't much hope of a comeback with just seconds remaining, the interception killed any dreams that Vegas fans may have had.

As bad as Garoppolo and the offense were for much of the night, they were finally able to get into a bit of a rhythm late in the game—scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown—and even found themselves with the ball, down just eight points with a few minutes remaining.

However, after a late drive stalled, McDaniels opted to kick a 26-yard field goal instead of trying to tie the game.

The decision didn't go down very well.

And NFL fans were quick to rip Garoppolo and McDaniels apart. Chief among them was Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard: