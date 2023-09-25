X

NFL

    Josh McDaniels, Raiders Lambasted by Fans for Late Decisions in Loss vs. Steelers

    Francisco RosaSeptember 25, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders heads to the locker room after being injured against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    The growing pains are still there for Jimmy Garoppolo, coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders offense.

    And those pains were never more evident than Sunday night in the team's 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a rough night all around for the offensive unit, as the Raiders were taking on an elite defense that didn't give them an inch for the majority of the game.

    And Garoppolo struggled mightily trying to get things going.

    The Raiders' big free-agent signing completed 28 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions as the Steelers' secondary just kept feasting on his bad decisions.

    Garoppolo third pick came on the Raiders' final drive. Even though there probably wasn't much hope of a comeback with just seconds remaining, the interception killed any dreams that Vegas fans may have had.

    As bad as Garoppolo and the offense were for much of the night, they were finally able to get into a bit of a rhythm late in the game—scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown—and even found themselves with the ball, down just eight points with a few minutes remaining.

    However, after a late drive stalled, McDaniels opted to kick a 26-yard field goal instead of trying to tie the game.

    The decision didn't go down very well.

    And NFL fans were quick to rip Garoppolo and McDaniels apart. Chief among them was Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard:

    Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

    No way we this garbage man.

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    "You won't kick the field goal a second time, right?<br><br>Josh McDaniels: <a href="https://t.co/A4WLj487rv">pic.twitter.com/A4WLj487rv</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    The Raiders talking about Josh McDaniels tonight: <a href="https://t.co/ztk1TBCsO5">pic.twitter.com/ztk1TBCsO5</a>

    Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

    "You know you need a touchdown to tie right?"<br><br>Josh McDaniels: <a href="https://t.co/3ARoNvtN13">pic.twitter.com/3ARoNvtN13</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    The Raiders to Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the game: <a href="https://t.co/P76b2RCumo">pic.twitter.com/P76b2RCumo</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    Josh McDaniels trying to explain why he kicked a field goal down 8 with less than 3 minutes left <a href="https://t.co/iBw1M23M3G">pic.twitter.com/iBw1M23M3G</a>

    OddsStack @OddsStack

    Josh McDaniels.. <a href="https://t.co/I8OOb4qWr9">pic.twitter.com/I8OOb4qWr9</a>

    Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN

    Josh McDaniels has lost 21 of his last 31 games as a head coach. And this is why.

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    "Hey coach, down 8, need a TD here"<br><br>Josh McDaniels:<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/fQRKkejoEy">pic.twitter.com/fQRKkejoEy</a>

    Kofie 🔜 TwitchCon Vegas @Kofie

    Josh McDaniels reading the script that he has to take a field goal there <a href="https://t.co/BxZP3Avhac">pic.twitter.com/BxZP3Avhac</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    THIS MAN CANT BE SERIOUS

    Cristian Rey @SoyCristianRey

    Jimmy Garoppolo.<a href="https://t.co/zLXMSK1MDU">pic.twitter.com/zLXMSK1MDU</a>

    RaiderRamble.com™ @TheRaiderRamble

    Jimmy Garoppolo's accuracy <a href="https://t.co/L4R8yA2fXy">pic.twitter.com/L4R8yA2fXy</a>

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    It's sad seeing Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins spending their last prime years with Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill.

    ♛𝓒𝓪𝓶𝓕𝓛♛ @CamCWFL

    Jimmy Garoppolo just threw the worst interception of the season so far <a href="https://t.co/B2nUIN9DKi">pic.twitter.com/B2nUIN9DKi</a>

    Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365

    The Raiders defense has played WAAAAYYYY better than Josh McDaniels offense led by Jimmy Garoppolo

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    The Jimmy Garoppolo experience is not fun. We've watched this movie before.

    . @EndzoneEdwards

    Jimmy Garoppolo post game press conference <a href="https://t.co/BDiSmqH3S1">pic.twitter.com/BDiSmqH3S1</a>

    Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365

    BENCH JIMMY GAROPPOLO

    Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> QB Jimmy Garoppolo averaged 9.7 yards per attempt and a Pass TD targeting Davante Adams in the first half. He averaged 7.3 yards per attempt and an interception on all other throws, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>

    Raiders Report Mitchell Renz @MitchellRenz365

    What is Josh McDaniels' excuse now with Jimmy Garoppolo because this Raiders offense looks terrible

    RaiderRamble.com™ @TheRaiderRamble

    Patrick Graham's defense giving the ball back to the Raiders offense tonight <a href="https://t.co/aMWBf4oOE2">pic.twitter.com/aMWBf4oOE2</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    The Raiders trying to play offense tonight <a href="https://t.co/h9oXwLCfjA">pic.twitter.com/h9oXwLCfjA</a>

    Kyle Yates @KyleYNFL

    Derek Carr watching this Raiders offense knowing full well he wasn't the problem: <a href="https://t.co/O7PE626U4N">pic.twitter.com/O7PE626U4N</a>

    Tom Ybarra @Tmraider

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> offense 😪😪😪😪 <a href="https://t.co/LXnNW6IOxy">pic.twitter.com/LXnNW6IOxy</a>

    bigshield @bigshield24

    Raiders just aren't good . What's even worse is that Mcdaniels offense is boring to watch 😂

    RaiderRamble.com™ @TheRaiderRamble

    Jimmy G, Raiders offense to Raider Nation today… <a href="https://t.co/v3vMyuziWp">pic.twitter.com/v3vMyuziWp</a>

    Rob Wilson 🏈 @TheFFGator

    "Isn't it wild? This raiders offense occasionally looks good" -Collinsworth <br><br>Yes Chris, that's what happens when a team is in prevent defense allowing another team to waste clock.

    Master Marco Polo 🇲🇽"El Buki Raider" @srchilaquilles

    Davante Adams on <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@raiders</a> Offense <a href="https://t.co/pwQ8k1kkqY">pic.twitter.com/pwQ8k1kkqY</a>

    Lakeshow/Dodgers/Raiders @LozLakeshow

    Watching this <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> offense <a href="https://t.co/ItpR0T2MaF">pic.twitter.com/ItpR0T2MaF</a>

    Things won't get any easier for the Raiders next week as they are set for a date with the Los Angeles Chargers, who may have turned a corner with a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.