Shenandoah University's Haley Van Voorhis Becomes 1st Female Non-Kicker in CFB

Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Shenandoah University's Haley Van Voorhis has made NCAA College Football history.

Van Voorhis became the first female non-kicker to play in a NCAA football game Saturday when she took the gridiron in the Division-III Hornets' matchup against Juniata College.

She entered the game in the first quarter and registered a quarterback hurry on third down. The 5'6", 145-pound junior is a safety and played the previous two seasons on the university's junior varsity team.

Van Voorhis is also a member of the Hornets' track and field program, where she is a sprinter.

Shelby Osborne became the first female non-kicker to participate in a collegiate football program at the NAIA level when she was a defensive back for Campbellsville University in 2014.