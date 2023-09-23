Shenandoah University's Haley Van Voorhis Becomes 1st Female Non-Kicker in CFB

Shenandoah University's Haley Van Voorhis Becomes 1st Female Non-Kicker in CFBSeptember 23, 2023
Shenandoah University's Haley Van Voorhis has made NCAA College Football history.
Van Voorhis became the first female non-kicker to play in a NCAA football game Saturday when she took the gridiron in the Division-III Hornets' matchup against Juniata College.
She entered the game in the first quarter and registered a quarterback hurry on third down. The 5'6", 145-pound junior is a safety and played the previous two seasons on the university's junior varsity team.
Van Voorhis is also a member of the Hornets' track and field program, where she is a sprinter.
Shelby Osborne became the first female non-kicker to participate in a collegiate football program at the NAIA level when she was a defensive back for Campbellsville University in 2014.
Multiple women have participated as kickers at the collegiate level, including Kirst Hinda, who became the first woman to score in a Division 1-A (now FBS) level game as a placekicker for New Mexico in 2003, and Sarah Fuller, who became the first woman to score for a Power Five team when she did so for Vanderbilt in 2020.