Fantasy Alert: Browns' Kareem Hunt to Play vs. Titans After Nick Chubb's Knee Injury

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

If you are a fantasy manager still scrambling to find a replacement for Nick Chubb, you don't have to venture away from the Cleveland Browns.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday that Kareem Hunt will play this week against the Tennessee Titans, though his touches could be limited.

"He's ready to play, he's in good shape," Stefanski said. "How much and doing what will be determined over the next 48 hours. But I think he's comfortable with everything."

Chubb's season came to an end in Monday's 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers when he suffered a knee injury on a hit by Minkah Fitzpatrick in the second quarter.

The Browns brought in Hunt for a visit on Tuesday and signed him to a one-year deal the following day. It's not a surprise a deal came together between the two sides, nor that Hunt will be ready to suit up in Week 3.

Hunt has plenty of familiarity with Stefanski's playbook after spending the previous four seasons with the Browns. The 28-year-old averaged 711.7 yards from scrimmage and 5.8 total touchdowns per season from 2019 to '22.

It's not immediately clear how much fantasy value Hunt is going to have in Cleveland. Stefanski said earlier this week Jerome Ford is going to be the No. 1 running back going forward.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2022, Ford had a terrific showing against the Steelers after Chubb's injury. He had more rushing yards (106) on just 16 carries than he had in 14 career games prior to Monday night (48 yards on 23 carries).

Per FantasyPros, Ford is rostered in 84.3 percent of all leagues. Hunt is rostered in 64.6 percent of leagues now that he's a member of the Browns.

Hunt's primary value in fantasy, especially this week, could be as a pass-catcher. If he's limited to mostly third-down packages, there will be opportunities to rack up receptions. He had 35 receptions on 44 targets last season.