Jets Hope Aaron Rodgers Will Return to Facility Next Week amid Achilles Injury Rehab

As he begins his recovery from a torn achilles he suffered just four minutes into his New York Jets career, Aaron Rodgers is expected to be back in the team's practice facility in the near future.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the organization is hoping that the 39-year-old signal-caller is back in the building as soon as next week.

Rodgers underwent a successful surgery to repair the torn achilles back on Sept. 13, two days following the Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Despite having seriously considered retirement last offseason before being traded to New York from the Green Bay Packers, all of Rodgers' comments have pointed towards him wanting to return to the Jets next season. Rodgers currently has two more years on his contract.

While an Achilles injury usually means having to sit out the entire season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that a possible return for Rodgers this season is "not out of the question."

Rodgers also spoke about using doubt as motivation for his rehab process during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

"Give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen, because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration," Rodgers said in his first public comments since the injury. "That's all I need. So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."