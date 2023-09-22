Colts' Anthony Richardson Out vs. Ravens with Concussion; Gardner Minshew to Start

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

After missing the second half of last week's win over the Houston Texans due to a concussion, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Gardner Minshew will start in his place.

Richardson didn't participate in any of the Colts' three practices this week. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported there is optimism the 21-year-old could return in Week 4 as long as the quarterback doesn't suffer any setbacks progressing through the concussion protocol.

Richardson was removed early in the second quarter against the Texans. It's unclear exactly when the injury occurred, though head coach Shane Steichen told reporters after the game the thinking is it happened on his 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

On the play, Richardson and Texans safety M.J. Stewart met at the goal line with both players traveling at close to full speed. The Colts quarterback appeared to hit his head on the turf when he fell into the end zone.

Richardson played the next two series for Indianapolis' offense before being replaced by Minshew. Steichen said Richardson self-reported concussion symptoms on the sideline.

Richardson has suffered injuries in each of his first two NFL games. He was removed from the Colts' final offensive drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 with a knee injury. Minshew played the final three snaps for the offense.

The knee injury didn't seem to be a big deal since Richardson wasn't listed on the injury report going into Week 2. He went 6-of-10 with 56 yards passing and ran for 35 yards with two scores in a 31-20 victory over the Texans.

Minshew played well after coming in for Richardson last week. He went 19-of-23 for 173 yards and one touchdown. The 27-year-old has started 24 games in his NFL career, including two last season with the Philadelphia Eagles when Jalen Hurts was out with a shoulder sprain.