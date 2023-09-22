Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Responds to Cowboys DE Micah Parsons' 'Baby Lion' Diss

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has a response for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons.

After Hill referred to himself as a lion following the Dolphins Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Parsons said the Hill was more of a cub than a lion.

On Hill's latest podcast episode, he fired back, hyping up the December 25 matchup between the Dolphins and the Cowboys.

"Let me tell you something real quick, Micah Parsons," Hill said. "When we play you December 25th, on Christmas Day, I have a present for you, my boy."

Hill, with a smile on his face, then referenced his blocking ability and said he would be prepared to blindside Parsons in the game. He then elaborated and said he is ready to prove Parsons wrong.

"I'mma show you that game who the real lion is," Hill said. "I'm the cheetah and I'm the lion. I'm the real hybrid on the field, baby."

It's important to note that the ribbing appears to be pretty lighthearted between two of the NFL's best competitors. Hill already has 16 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns and is a premier weapon on the loaded Miami Dolphins offense.

Parsons has been no slouch himself. He already has registered three sacks and made seven total tackles and has been a headliner for a Cowboys defense that has surrendered just 10 points through two games. His play has garnered comparisons to legendary linebacker Lawrence Taylor and Parsons appears like a terrific candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.